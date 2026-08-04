National Powerhouse Sets SEC Standard With Highest Blue-Chip Percentage in 2027 Class

The SEC made the most of the 2027 recruiting cycle in the five months leading up to the 2026 college football season.

Half of the top 10 programs in Rivals' current team recruiting rankings are from the SEC, and the league has six additional programs sitting within the top 25. The only conference with similar representation to the SEC in Rivals' rankings is the Big Ten, with eight programs in the top 25.

Rivals unveiled blue-chip ratios for all 16 SEC teams on Monday morning. Leading the league in blue-chip percentage is LSU, sitting at a staggering 75% for its 2027 recruiting class.

What is a blue-chip ratio?

The blue-chip ratio is the number of four and five-star commits to the number of overall commits it holds. In this case, 12 of LSU's 16 commits are from prospects rated as four-stars or higher.

At the moment, tight end Ahmad Hudson is LSU's sole five-star commitment in the class of 2027. However, the Tigers are in prime position to flip a second five-star prospect to their cause in No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal, who has been committed to Texas since November of 2025.

Much of the Tigers' blue-chip talent is from Louisiana

LSU is one of few programs nationally that can say it recruits itself. Louisiana is home to one of the deepest high school football talent pools in the country, and no Power Four program is competing against the Tigers from within state borders for the talent.

Five of LSU's 12 blue-chip commitments, including Hudson, are from in-state prospects. The Tigers have recruited in-state four-star talents at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and safety.

A flip from Royal would add a sixth in-state blue-chip commitment to LSU's 2027 class. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder plays for Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Who comes close to LSU's blue-chip ratio in the SEC?

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M is just behind the Tigers at a 73% blue-chip ratio. The Aggies' class is 26-deep, and five of their blue-chip commitments are from five-star prospects, giving them the most five-star commitments of any program nationally.

Florida and Texas both hold blue-chip ratios greater than 60% according to Rivals. 16 of the Gators' 17 blue-chip prospects announced their commitments after the beginning of March, including five-star interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller.

Texas' class is shallower than that of Florida and Texas A&M, but it still holds a solid 64% blue-chip ratio. In addition to Royal, the Longhorns hold a commitment from five-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara, who is one of seven in-state blue-chip prospects in their 2027 class.