No. 3 Ranked RB in America Announces Top 10 College Football Programs

One of the last of the uncommitted among the highest ranked running backs in the 2027 college football recruiting class is drawing closer to a final commitment decision, and is keeping his options open as he lists his final group of contenders.

Four-star Richmond (Tex.) running back Landen Williams-Callis has narrowed his ongoing interest to 10 college football programs ahead of his pledge date, boasting a cross-section of schools from several Power Four conferences.

An elite RB prospect

Williams-Callis quickly emerged as one of the truly elite rushing talents in the country this cycle, earning plaudits as a consensus top-three ranked back coming off a very productive varsity career at Randle outside of Houston.

An explosive prospect with elite track speed, Williams-Callis has over 7,500 career rushing yards and has racked up 133 touchdowns across three high school seasons, earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors and picking up over 70 FBS offers.

His junior effort stands out, as the Texas rusher amassed 2,885 yards on the ground with 48 touchdowns while averaging 12.1 yards per attempt and almost 222 yards per game, totaling 3,093 all purpose yards when adding in his receiving contribution.

What schools are in the picture?

NEWS: Elite 2027 RB Landen Williams-Callis is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 3 RB in the 2027 Class has rushed for 7,554 yards and 133 TDs through 3 seasonshttps://t.co/oRJ3iSgazN pic.twitter.com/mITGRuKbg5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2026

Williams-Callis formerly listed a top 15 rotation that included Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan, before trimming his contenders down to 10.

Oregon: Dan Lanning’s program is showing strong interest in the back and the feeling is mutual, with an official visit set for May 29, where the Ducks will look to pull him closer to a 9th ranked class that already includes No. 10 rusher CaDarius McMiller.

SMU: Plenty of recent engagement from the Mustangs after Williams-Callis took an unofficial and then official visit to the Metroplex in consecutive days. No running backs have pledged to SMU this cycle.

LSU: Lane Kiffin and his people have been building some noticeable momentum here , especially after their April 17 meeting, and he remains a priority offensive target.

Florida: Jon Sumrall has quietly built a powerhouse that ranks No. 8 and includes five top-10 ranked prospects at their positions, including ninth-ranked back Andrew Beard.

Texas: Predictably, Steve Sarkisian has made Williams-Callis a major in-state priority and are working aggressively to keep him there. The player has spoken positively about the Longhorns, who he’ll visit in mid-June again.

Florida State: The Seminoles have shown direct engagement through the process that included a personal visit back in January and have done enough to stay near the top as they pursue their first running back in this class.

Texas A&M: The perceived favorite for Williams-Callis, with an 88 percent chance to earn his pledge, according to Rivals analysts, boasting a very strong position after earlier unofficial visits and with an official meet set for mid-June.

Houston: The local hopefuls benefit from proximity and recent success, winning 10 games in Willie Fritz’s second season, and with a chance to make their pitch from June 3-5, according to reports.

Indiana: College football’s reigning national champions hosted Williams-Callis for an official visit in April and have shown some credible momentum.

Missouri: No running backs yet for Eli Drinkwitz’s 2027 top-30 ranked class, but with a clear shot to make their pitch to one of the best in early June.