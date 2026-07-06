College Football's No. 4 IOL Rejects Three Programs in Major Announcement

One of the precious few uncommitted five-star prospects in the class of 2027 has made his college decision.

Interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday, choosing the Longhorns over SMU, LSU and Oregon.

A look into Camara's recruiting profile

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder ranks as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman, No. 4 prospect in Texas and No. 29 overall prospect in the class of 2027 on Rivals' industry rankings.

Camara's 2025 season at Gilmer High School was his first of varsity football; he moved to Texas from France prior to his sophomore year of high school. In addition to football, Camara throws shot put and discus as a member of Gilmer's track and field team.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports described Camara as an "elite offensive line prospect with a rare combination of high-end physical tools and functional athleticism" in a scouting report from June.

Interestingly, both 247Sports and Rivals compare Camara to former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Impact of Camara's decision on Texas' 2027 recruiting class

Camara is the highest-rated of the Longhorns' five offensive line commits in their 2027 recruiting class. He is one of two in-state blue-chip commits on the offensive line; Brian Swanson, the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class, committed to Texas on June 17.

Camara marked the third five-star commitment in the cycle for Texas. Cornerback John Meredith, the No. 2 overall prospect in the class, committed to the Longhorns on June 19. Despite threats from other SEC schools to flip his commitment away, No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal has maintained his commitment to Texas since November.

Impact of Camara's decision on LSU, Oregon and SMU

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of Camara's other three finalists, two already hold commitments from blue-chip interior offensive linemen: LSU and Oregon.

Terrance Smith committed to the Tigers on June 10, giving them a pledge from a top-10 interior offensive lineman in the class. However, Camara marks the second five-star in a matter of weeks that has slipped through LSU's fingers; Albert Simien, a Louisiana native and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the class, committed to Notre Dame on June 26.

As for Oregon, top-20 interior offensive line prospect Gus Corsair committed to the Ducks back on May 7. Three-star Lex Mailangi is the only other interior offensive line commit in Oregon's 2027 class.

SMU's 2027 recruiting class is only seven men deep, and only two of those seven commitments are from blue-chip prospects. The Mustangs hold a commitment from a high-end three-star interior offensive lineman in Qua Ford, who is the No. 34 prospect at the position.