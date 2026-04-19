LSU Football Building Momentum for No. 1 Running Back in Texas, Elite Oklahoma Target

Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis continues his rise as one of the top offensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers keeping close tabs.

The 5-foot-7, 190-pounder checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in America with offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and Florida, among others.

Williams-Callis is coming off of a junior campaign in the Lone Star State where he ran the ball 324 times for 3,502 yards to go along with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards - rising as one of the most prolific players in the country.

He scored a whopping 59 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown - adding one kickoff return score - while compiling 4,035 all-purpose yards.

Now, the No. 1 running back in Texas is reaping the benefits of his stellar prep career with offers galore rolling in as programs fight for his services this offseason - including the LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin.

"Williams-Callis was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior, finishing the Texas high school football season with 3,502 yards on 324 carries while finding the end zone a whopping 59 times," Rivals wrote.

"He earned Rivals All-American honors after the season and is considering schools from coast to coast at the next level. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are among the programs high on the list for him right now."

LSU brought Williams-Callis in on an official visit this weekend where he soaked in the scenes of Baton Rouge across a multi-day stay.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are rolling out the red carpet for the No. 3 rated running back in America this weekend: Landen Williams-Callis.



The No. 1 RB in Texas + Top-50 overall prospect worked through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium last night.



Williams-Callis in #LSU threads: pic.twitter.com/l5X4Te3RXG — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 18, 2026

Lane Kiffin and Co. hosted the No. 3 RB in America on a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge this weekend: Landen Williams-Callis.



The No. 1 RB in Texas + Top-50 overall recruit received the red carpet treatment during his time in The Boot.



Williams-Callis shared photos from his trip: pic.twitter.com/ZAv6gUpkxm — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 19, 2026

The top-ranked running back in the Lone Star State was accompanied by multiple priority targets for Kiffin and Co. with the LSU staff bringing in double-digit official visitors across the weekend.

For Williams-Callis, he remains a priority target for the coaching staff in Baton Rouge with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping close tabs.

Now, after an official visit to The Boot, all eyes are on the Texas native with the likes of Texas A&M and Okahoma, among several others, fighting for his commitment.

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