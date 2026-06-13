No. 5 College Football DL Prospect Spurns Three National Powerhouses in Recruitment Update

2027 college football prospects are committing rapidly in the summer months of the 2026 offseason.

June is a month for prospects to get a feel for the programs they find intriguing by officially visiting them. However, some prospects are announcing their commitments to a program before concluding their visits.

Four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie joined the group of committed prospects when he announced his pledge to Texas on Thursday, less than a week after his visit there. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder from Chatsworth, California, ranks as the No. 5 defensive lineman, No. 6 prospect in California and No. 62 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

Currie plays on both sides of the line for Sierra Canyon School. Defensively, Currie has registered 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, a pass breakup and an interception in the last two seasons.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said that Currie "moves low to the ground with a squatty lower half" and is "violent with the hands and quick to shoot them" in a scouting report from March.

Currie marks the first defensive lineman to commit to Texas' 2027 class. He currently ranks as the Longhorns' second-best commitment, trailing only No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal for the top spot.

Texas fought off multiple national powers in its quest to earn Currie's commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that three 2026 College Football Playoff participants were among the finalists for Currie's decision.

Georgia

The Bulldogs were a late entry into Currie's recruitment, offering him a scholarship at the end of January. Currie ventured to Georgia for its spring game in April, and the Bulldogs received the first of Currie's official visits on May 29.

Three-star Waylon Wooten is the only defensive line prospect the Bulldogs currently hold a commitment from in the 2027 cycle. However, Georgia is trending for Currie's teammate, Marcus Fakatou, who ranks as the No. 2 prospect at the position.

Big Ten powers in pursuit

Oregon defensive backs Kobe Savage (5) and Brandon Johnson trip up Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka during their game at Autzen Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is next on Currie's official visit list. The Ducks offered him a scholarship in January of 2025 and hosted him on numerous unofficial visits, the latest of which was at the end of April.

A commitment from Currie would have made for a well-rounded group of defensive line commits in its class, but Oregon has already recruited a pair of four-star defensive linemen to its cause. Cam Pritchett (No. 24) committed to the Ducks a little over a year ago, and Zane Rowe (No. 11) announced his decision in March.

Currie's official visit to Ohio State on June 19 is his last in the cycle. The Buckeyes offered him a scholarship in September of 2025 and hosted him for an unofficial visit toward the beginning of April.

The Buckeyes have recruited well at defensive end; they landed commitments from five-star DJ Jacobs in December of 2025 and four-star Wyatt Smith in May. However, they are still in search of their first defensive line commit.