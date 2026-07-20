Legendary College Football Program Tops 2026 Offensive Line Rankings

Offensive line play rarely leads the offseason conversation, but it decided last season's biggest games. Both College Football Playoff National Championship participants, Miami and Indiana, rode dependable trench play through their runs to the title game.

That backdrop makes the summer rankings worth a closer look, and CBS Sports gave college football a fresh one this month. Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Indiana all landed in the top 10 of the outlet's broader team rankings, while Tennessee, Michigan and Iowa cracked the top 25.

The team CBS placed first up front is one that has spent the past decade sending linemen to the NFL.

Georgia claims No. 1 spot in offensive line rankings

CBS Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer placed Georgia at the top of his 2026 offensive line rankings, and the reasoning starts in the middle of the line. Center Drew Bobo enters the season as Brockermeyer's top center in the country.

"Bobo has nearly 1,000 career snaps at center and is a dependable player who is rarely beaten," Brockermeyer wrote.

The rest of the projected starting five carries a mix of experience and youth. Earnest Greene III returns with more than 1,900 career snaps and time at both tackle spots. Dontrell Glover logged more than 750 snaps as a true freshman starter and profiles as an interior mauler. Zykie Helton is expected to step in as a true freshman after a strong spring.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) over the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia's ranking fits a pattern under Kirby Smart, who has turned three-star recruits like Bobo and Glover into productive starters. Both were rated as three-star prospects out of high school and have outplayed those evaluations in Athens.

The pick leans on projection more than settled production, though. Bobo is working back from foot surgery that ended his 2025 season, and Greene carries a history of back and shoulder injuries that cost him several games last fall.

Georgia promoted Phil Rauscher, a former NFL assistant with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, to offensive line coach, so the group is learning from a new leader this offseason.

Ohio State, Texas can make cases for best OL group

If the argument is returning production, Ohio State has a claim for No. 1. The Buckeyes bring back four starters from last year's No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Center Carson Hinzman returns for his fifth season with 35 career starts and is one of the most experienced interior linemen in the sport. Right guard Austin Siereveld, left guard Luke Montgomery and right tackle Phillip Daniels all return, and the group carries roughly 91 combined career starts into 2026.

The unit has motivation to match the resume after Miami and Indiana each sacked quarterback Julian Sayin five times in the two losses that ended Ohio State's season. Still, the line struggled in those games, and left tackle has a question mark with Ian Moore.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) lifts quarterback Arch Manning (16) after he ran for a touchdown during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas offers a different path to the top of the OL rankings, built around one of the best individual linemen in the conversation. Left tackle Trevor Goosby chose to return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7 Melissa, Texas, native started every game at left tackle in 2025, earned First Team All-SEC honors and drew first-round interest from draft analysts, with ESPN's Mel Kiper listing him as the No. 5 tackle prospect in the class. Center Connor Robertson also returns, and Brandon Baker moves inside from tackle to guard to add pulling ability to Steve Sarkisian's run game.

Texas has to answer for a 2025 line that allowed 23 sacks of quarterback Arch Manning, which is why the Longhorns leaned on the portal for transfers from Wake Forest's Melvin Siani, Western Kentucky's Laurence Seymore and Oregon State's Dylan Sikorski. If the newcomers settle in around Goosby, Baker and Robertson, Texas has the best anchors protecting one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in the country.