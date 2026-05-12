No. 6 Ranked RB Tyson Robinson Predicted to Turn Down Two SEC Playoff Contenders

Recruiting battles for elite running backs rarely stay quiet for long, especially when SEC powers are involved. That is exactly what is happening with four-star running back Tyson Robinson.

The Mississippi native has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. ESPN ranks Robinson as the No. 6 running back in the country, and his offer list reflects that status.

Programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes have all pushed heavily for him.

Yet despite the national attention, one program suddenly appears to have significant momentum.

Brandon running back Tyson Robinson (17) during a high school football game. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals recruiting insider Greg Smith, the Michigan Wolverines are trending toward landing Robinson ahead of his May 16 commitment date.

"Robinson has set a commitment date for May 16, before he finishes his official visits," Smith wrote. "He took an official visit to Arizona State earlier this month. He’s scheduled to take trips to Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee in June. It would be surprising if those visits all happen as planned. Michigan is trending heavily here for the three-down back from Jackson (Miss.) Brandon."

That prediction is notable because Robinson still has official visits scheduled with Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee in June. Normally, a recruit committing before those visits would create uncertainty. Instead, it feels like Michigan may already have built enough trust to close this recruitment early.

That should not come as a surprise.

Michigan’s identity has consistently revolved around physical football, dominant offensive line play and elite rushing attacks. Even entering the Kyle Whittingham era, that philosophy is not expected to change. In many ways, Robinson fits exactly what Michigan wants offensively.

At Brandon High School, Robinson showed the ability to handle a heavy workload while remaining explosive in space.

His combination of vision, balance and downhill power makes him one of the more complete backs in the class. He is not just a speed back or a short-yardage option. He projects as a true every-down runner.

That matters because Michigan has built its best teams around backs capable of controlling games late. Over the last several seasons, the Wolverines have consistently ranked among the nation’s better rushing teams while producing NFL talent at the position.

The bigger question is whether Michigan can hold onto the commitment if Robinson pulls the trigger this early.

That is the modern reality of recruiting. A May commitment often means little unless a program can continue recruiting the player all the way through December. NIL pressure, coaching momentum and on-field success will all matter.

Still, if Michigan lands Robinson, it would be a major statement for Whittingham early in his tenure. Winning a recruiting battle against Alabama and Tennessee for a top Mississippi prospect would signal that the Wolverines still carry national recruiting power, regardless of coaching changes.