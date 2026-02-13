No. 9 WR Prospect Heavily Linked to Two Major College Football Programs

With the 2026 offseason in full swing, the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is beginning to heat up.

Many 2027 high school prospects have already announced their college commitments, but programs still have almost an entire year to entice those prospects and flip their commitments. Most of the prospects will continue to weigh options before announcing a decision in the summer.

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle is four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder from Chicago ranks as the No. 9 wide receiver in the class according to Rivals, 247Sports Composite and ESPN 300. 247Sports ranks Burrell lower, slotting him as the No. 13 wide receiver in the class.

Greg Smith of Rivals reported new information on which programs are winning the contest to land Burrell as a part of their 2027 signing class on Friday.

"The battle for Burrell's pledge has long been a Michigan vs Notre Dame battle. I like the Wolverines here despite the coaching changes in the program," Smith wrote. "The intel says the Irish have been fading here, and the team rising right now is Arizona State."

Michigan

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Smith alluded to, Michigan is one of many Power Four programs undergoing coaching changes in the 2026 offseason. The Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore with cause in mid-December and replaced him with longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck is also coming with Whittingham from Salt Lake City.

Burrell would be the next in a long line of four-star wide receivers to commit to Michigan if he ultimately chooses the Wolverines. Four-star quarterback Peter Bourque is the only offensive skill player currently committed to Michigan's 2027 class. The Wolverines are also showing interest in Dakota Guerrant, another four-star wide receiver from the Detroit area.

Arizona State

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team during a time out a the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Duke at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils have a veteran coaching staff with both head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo entering their fourth seasons on the job. Arizona State also has a 14-year NFL wide receiver coaching the position in longtime Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward.

Another selling point for Arizona State to Burrell is the production of Jordyn Tyson over the past two seasons, something that should be responsible for an early selection in the 2026 NFL draft. The Sun Devils already have a pair of 2027 wide receiver commits in four-star Nico Bland and three-star Tycen Johnson. Burrell could be the highest-ranked wide receiver the Sun Devils reel in since they landed Elijhah Badger in 2020.