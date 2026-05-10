Ryan Day’s Son Snubs Two Major College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

The recruiting carousel for the 2027 cycle picked up a notable name this week, and the surname will look familiar to college football fans across the Big Ten.

RJ Day, the three-star quarterback out of St. Francis DeSales in Columbus, Ohio, has pledged his future to Northwestern. The 6-foot, 207-pound signal caller picked the Wildcats over Purdue and South Florida, two programs that had stayed actively involved deep into his recruitment.

He happens to be the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, but make no mistake, this commitment is a story about a quarterback choosing his own lane.

Why RJ Day picked Northwestern over Purdue and USF

Northwestern only extended its offer last week, but the move was hardly random. Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is a longtime mentor of Ryan Day, and that relationship clearly opened the door for Evanston to surge late.

It also helped that Ohio State, predictably loaded at quarterback, never offered. The Buckeyes already locked in elite 2027 prospect Brady Edmunds, leaving RJ to look elsewhere from the start.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB RJ Day has Committed to Northwestern, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 207 QB chose the Wildcats over Purdue and USF



He’s the son of Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Dayhttps://t.co/3rMhwVvbOs pic.twitter.com/fMARXfr3my — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 10, 2026

USF head coach Brian Hartline, another former OSU staffer, made a real push, too. So did Purdue, Boston College, Cincinnati and Syracuse, with 18 FBS offers total in his folder.

By choosing Northwestern, RJ stepped into a developmental setup with a play-caller who knows the family playbook inside out, both literally and figuratively.

What RJ Day brings to Evanston

Recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham summed up the kid's mindset bluntly: "I am confident RJ does not want to play at Ohio State. He wants to build his own path."

The numbers back up the production behind that confidence. RJ is already DeSales' all-time career passing leader with more than 5,700 yards and 54 touchdowns through three varsity seasons.

Ashland's Gunner Lacey wraps up Columbus DeSales' RJ Day. | TROY MAGERS/NEWS JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In November, he unofficially set the school's single-game record by throwing for 482 yards in a 33-29 playoff win over Ashland, sealed by a game-winning touchdown to four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff.

He also went 16 of 19 for 275 yards and five scores in a September blowout of Columbus Africentric, the kind of efficiency that turned mid-major curiosity into Big Ten interest.

His ranking, currently No. 84 nationally among quarterbacks per the 247Sports Composite, has room to climb with one season left.