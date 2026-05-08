No. 3 WR Recruit in Texas Announces Top 3 College Football Finalists

One of the best wide receiver prospects coming out of Texas in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has received considerable interest from around the country, but now the player is narrowing his own interest to three elite programs as he nears a decision.

Four-star Pflugerville (Tex.) wide receiver Tre Moore has concentrated his most serious interest on a trio of college football programs ahead of his commitment, with two Big Ten powers in play in addition to the school that just played for the national championship last season.

Hurricanes lead the pack

NEWS: Four-Star WR Tre Moore is down to Miami, Ohio State, and Washington, he tells me for @Rivals



The Top 3 WR in Texas totaled 85 receptions for 1,443 yards and 19 TDs as a junior



He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/Fjqo0uuQiI pic.twitter.com/iEgoQbXEB2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2026

Since a narrow loss to Indiana in the national title game, Miami has enjoyed a very successful offseason as the program has returned to national prominence.

Moore listed the Hurricanes as one of his three final programs, and they appear to be in the lead right now for one of the top wideouts from the Lone Star State following a spring visit where he met with head coach Mario Cristobal and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard.

Cristobal has helped lead the Hurricanes back to national prominence, with three players going in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft and securing the current No. 11 recruiting class led by No. 5 wideout Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams.

Buckeyes coming on strong

Wide receiver has traditionally been a position where Ohio State has recruited very strongly, and Moore represents another step the program is taking to retain that advantage, emerging as a newcomer in the recruitment of the Texas-based target.

Ryan Day already has one elite target onside in 2027 after securing the commitment of No. 3 national wide receiver prospect Jamier Brown to the Buckeyes’ fifth-ranked recruiting class.

Big Ten insurgent school to watch

Washington is also in the mix as Moore revealed his three finalists, and the Big Ten hopefuls have impressed with the No. 18 ranked ‘27 class with 13 commitments thus far.

Those include four-star No. 27 nationally-ranked Sumner (Wash.) wide receiver Braylon Pope and No. 12 quarterback Blake Roskopf as the core of a promising offensive rotation.

Moore previously said he was impressed with the game-day atmosphere in Seattle when on a previous meet with the Huskies and noted that the program felt like family.

What he’s done on the field

Tre Moore/X

This wide receiver prospect has seen a consistent improvement in production over three seasons at Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas.

His best outing by far came this past season as a junior, as he posted personal-best marks in catches, yards, averages per catch and per game, and touchdowns.

Moore finished the 2025 campaign with 85 receptions for 1,443 total yards and had 19 touchdown grabs over 13 appearances for Weiss.

That represents most of his high school output over that time, in which Moore has 26 touchdown receptions off 124 total catches for 2,008 yards, according to MaxPreps.