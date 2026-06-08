SEC Giant Continues Push for College Football's No. 4 CB Amid Four-Team Battle

2027 college football prospects are quickly approaching their commitments as they make their rounds on official visits.

Some prospects have gone into the visits with their minds made up regarding their college decision. Many are using the visits to weigh options for a commitment in the final months of their recruitment.

Among the marquee uncommitted prospects in the cycle is five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder from Las Vegas, Nevada, ranks as the No. 4 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in Nevada and No. 28 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In three seasons of varsity football at Bishop Gorman High School, Stepp has registered 58 tackles, 12 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown. Some accolades include a selection to MaxPreps' 2025 Junior All-America team and participation in both the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Stepp as a "jumbo corner that opposing offensive coordinators hate to see in the line up" and said that he "disrupsts passing windows at all three levels with his length." Ivins' comparison for Stepp is former Florida and current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore.

Alabama's push for Stepp

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals discussed Stepp's recruiting interests on a recent edition of the "Wiltfong Whiparound." To Wiltfong, Alabama has separated itself as a clear leader in Stepp's recruitment.

"When I talked to Hayden Stepp at the Under Armour All-America Game in late December, I thought Alabama was the leader," Wiltfong said. "He's been to Alabama a lot and always has a great time and feels very comfortable around this coaching staff. From Coach Mo Linguist, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, to Coach (Jason) Jones, who helps coach the secondary, he feels great around those guys."

Stepp has visited Alabama three times in his recruitment, most recently for an official visit on May 29. The Crimson Tide has not yet amassed the depth some programs in the SEC have managed to with their 2027 classes, only sitting at eight commitments in early June.

Other programs in pursuit of Stepp

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks on the phone as Indiana speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the SEC, Georgia is providing Alabama with the most competition in Stepp's recruitment. The Bulldogs will host Stepp for an official visit on June 19, and like the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs do not hold a commitment from a defensive back.

Oregon is the lone Big Ten program hosting Stepp for an official visit this summer. The Ducks have succeeded in recruiting defensive backs to their 2027 class, particularly at safety, with their recruitment of No. 5 safety Semaj Stanford. No. 24 cornerback and Ducks legacy Josiah Molden committed to Oregon on April 12.

Former Oregon defensive coordinator and first-year California head coach Tosh Lupoi is trying to recruit Stepp to the Golden Bears' class; he is scheduled to officially visit the Golden Bears on June 15. California has already recruited two four-star defensive backs to its class, one of which is No. 30 cornerback Duvay Williams.