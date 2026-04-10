Elite Top-5 Cornerback Cuts List to Four Major College Football Programs

A defensive prospect considered one of the most promising players at his position nationally is preparing for a decision that will make waves through the 2027 college football recruiting cycle, and now a few programs have emerged as contenders.

Four star Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Hayden Stepp has revealed he is down to four elite college football programs that include three perennial playoff contenders and an insurgent ACC program on the make.

SEC blue bloods in front

Alabama and Georgia are getting serious attention from Stepp, as he mentioned the two traditional Southern powerhouses among his four.

No defenders have committed to the Crimson Tide’s 2027 class, which features one top 20 quarterback and two top 50 tight ends, but they’re in the picture for a couple of very elite prospects on the other side of the ball, too.

No. 1 ranked cornerback John Meredith is said to be considering Alabama among his finalists and Kalen DeBoer’s program is still squarely in the picture for national No. 6 edge rusher KJ Green.

Kirby Smart zeroing in

Stepp listed two-time reigning SEC champion Georgia among his final four.

Ranking sixth in the 2027 recruiting standings, the Bulldogs have already stacked up some elite cornerback talent, earning pledges from No. 3 ranked corner Donte Wright and No. 20 prospect Jerry Outhouse.

With other prospects like No. 1 ranked running back and No. 6 overall recruit Kemon Spell committed, Georgia’s 2027 class is already one of the strongest early builds in the country, sitting ahead of schedule with considerable star power.

Big Ten contender in the picture

Oregon is getting serious attention from Stepp, even as the Ducks have recently made an important move at the cornerback position.

Dan Lanning secured the commitment of No. 9 cornerback Ai’King Hall, joining No. 3 corner Na’eem Offord in the 2025 class among the school’s recent run of elite defensive backs, but that won’t stop them from pursuing other prospects at the position.

ACC contender emerges

Stepp listed Cal as one of his four most interesting programs, a notable vote of confidence in the program under first year head coach Tosh Lupoi’s leadership.

Cal has enjoyed a promising 2027 recruiting cycle, earning six commitments to a class that sits inside the top 30 nationally.

No. 48 wide receiver Charles Davis was a recent commit for the Golden Bears, and some key defenders in the group include No. 23 ranked edge rusher Troy Bowens and top 30 safety Myles Baker as Lupoi makes key headway in the state of California.

NEWS: Elite 2027 CB Hayden Stepp is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)



He’s locked in OVs to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/W92nPZju4i pic.twitter.com/QDqf1AIfoG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

A top five defender nationally

Stepp has long been considered one of the prizes at the cornerback position in the 2027 recruiting class.

He currently rates as the No. 4 ranked player at the position nationally and is a top 30 prospect at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

A consensus four star player, Stepp is listed as the No. 27 prospect in the nation and the very best recruit from the state of Nevada in the 2027 cycle.