Three Major College Football Programs Trending for 4-Star DL Recruit

The recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Khing Thibodeaux is entering a critical phase as elite programs nationwide battle for his commitment. The Garland, Texas, standout is a focal point for coaching staffs looking to bolster their defensive fronts.

As the spring evaluation period approaches, Thibodeaux has narrowed his focus to several priority programs. Florida State, Colorado, and Mississippi State have emerged as the early pacesetters for the Lakeview Centennial High School star, according to the latest from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.

With a heavy schedule of visits ahead, the next few months will likely define the trajectory of this high-profile recruitment. The battle for Thibodeaux highlights the intense competition for blue-chip defensive prospects who can disrupt offenses at the line of scrimmage.

National impact of Khing Thibodeaux recruitment favorites and spring visits

The pursuit of Khing Thibodeaux represents a clash of program philosophies and conference prestige. As a top-ranked defensive lineman, his decision will shift the talent balance between the ACC, Big 12, and SEC. Florida State is leaning on long-term consistency, while Colorado and Mississippi State are using fresh energy to make their mark.

Florida State has been a constant presence in this race since Thibodeaux was a sophomore. This longevity has fostered a deep connection between the Tallahassee staff and the recruit’s family. "Florida State has been consistently in touch with my family and me since I was a sophomore and they’re making me feel like it’s a family bond between us," Thibodeaux said.

FULL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS !!!

UNANIMOUS 2 WAY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1st TEAM ALL DISTRICT



⭐️ - 11 SACKS

⭐️ - 75 TACKLES

⭐️ - 20 TFL’s

⭐️ - 4 FORCED FUMBLES

⭐️ - 27 QB PRESSURES

⭐️ - 32 SOLO TACKLES



⭐️- 6 REC 70 YARDS 2 TDS https://t.co/kYrF8LTIAq pic.twitter.com/8M8XY4Wt30 — | Khing “KT8” Thibodeaux | ’27 | 4⭐️ (@KhingThibo_8) November 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Colorado and Deion Sanders are leveraging their unique platform to lure the Texas native to Boulder. The Buffaloes have secured an official visit for June 5 through June 7. Thibodeaux’s history with Coach Prime adds familiarity to the process.

"Colorado offered me and made me their top defensive line target in the 2027 class," Thibodeaux noted. "It’s exciting getting to play for Coach Prime and the Buffs."

In the SEC, Mississippi State is positioning itself as a program on the rise. After a January visit to Starkville, the Bulldogs extended an offer that resonated with the recruit. Thibodeaux sees an opportunity to join a rebuilding effort.

"Mississippi State has been a top contender for me cause I see they are trying to change their program around," he explained.

Beyond the top three, Thibodeaux has a packed spring itinerary. He will visit Auburn on March 21, Oklahoma State on March 28, and Texas on April 4. He also has stops planned for Miami, Arizona State, and LSU through late April.