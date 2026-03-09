Three Top College Football Programs Pursue Ole Miss QB Despite Commitment

College football recruiting dictates that a verbal commitment is rarely the end of the process. This is especially true at the quarterback position, where elite talent is the most valuable currency in the sport.

Keegan Croucher, a four-star prospect from Baylor School in Chattanooga, remains a primary target for several national powerhouses. Although he pledged to Ole Miss last fall, his recruitment has entered a secondary phase of intense pressure from rivals.

The Rebels have undergone significant changes since Croucher committed, including Lane Kiffin's departure for LSU. Despite staff turnover in Oxford, Croucher maintains that his standing with the program remains firm, despite his plans for spring visits.

The persistent pursuit of Croucher by Georgia, Kentucky, and Indiana highlights a national trend where programs no longer stop recruiting committed players. For these schools, the goal is to remain the top alternative should a prospect decide to reconsider his options before signing day.

Croucher is ranked as the No. 152 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, he possesses the physical frame and arm talent that fits the prototype for a high-level Power 4 starter.

"Nothing has changed," Croucher told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "I'm still strong with my commitment to Ole Miss. I'll be back there on March 20 for a spring practice and then again for my official visit in the summer."

While the commitment remains in place, Croucher plans to visit other campuses this spring to maintain relationships. Kentucky has become a serious contender due to the presence of Will Stein, who recruited Croucher heavily while at Oregon.

"Coach Stein is constantly calling, and the same with Coach Sloan," Croucher said. "I like them both, so it will be good to get up there."

Indiana also remains in the mix, leveraging a long-standing relationship with Tino Sunseri. Meanwhile, Georgia and Mike Bobo have increased their communication, emphasizing their track record of developing NFL-caliber quarterbacks within a winning culture.

"Georgia has been coming hard," Croucher noted. "Coach Mike Bobo is in regular contact. Georgia develops players, they develop quarterbacks and they always win."