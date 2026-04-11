Top-20 TE Recruit Announces Commitment Timeline Amid Major National Interest

Grant Haviland, a four-star tight end in the 2027 recruiting class, will announce his college commitment on April 14. The Milton High School (GA) standout is currently the No. 19 ranked tight end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Haviland finished his junior season with 24 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. His announcement, reported by Rivals' Chad Simmons, will follow recent spring visits to Clemson, Tennessee, and Ohio State. Georgia and Vanderbilt are also in the mix.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect has become a primary target for programs looking to secure an early anchor for their 2027 offensive classes. His decision will trigger the next phase of evaluations for several high-profile coaching staffs.

Competitive board for 2027 tight ends

The recruitment of Haviland has direct consequences for the 2027 tight end boards at Clemson and Ohio State. Both programs have issued limited offers at the position and are competing for a small group of elite pass-catchers.

Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson is currently managing a board that features Haviland and Jaxon Dollar as the primary targets. Dollar, the No. 3 tight end in the class, recorded 1,190 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns last season. If Haviland commits elsewhere, the Tigers are expected to intensify their pursuit of Dollar to avoid falling behind Notre Dame.

NEWS: Four-Star TE Grant Haviland will announce his Commitment April 14th, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 2 TE in the Peach State will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/lGkE6jZtjY pic.twitter.com/cflE6Y4SR7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Ohio State's Keenan Bailey is similarly tracking multiple prospects to complement his 2027 haul. The Buckeyes are heavily involved with Brock Williams, the No. 4 tight end in the class, and local product Jordan Karhoff. Bailey recently conducted a home visit with Williams, signaling that he remains the top contingency if Haviland chooses a Southern program.

Missing on Haviland would force these staffs to pivot toward Seneca Driver or Ahmad Hudson. Driver is a Notre Dame legacy with high interest from Kentucky, while Hudson is currently trending toward LSU and Nebraska.

Recruitment priorities for the Volunteers and Tigers

Tennessee has emerged as a major factor for Haviland due to the volume of tight end targets in Josh Heupel’s offensive system. The Volunteers have increased their use of 12 personnel, utilizing tight ends as vertical seam threats in their high-tempo scheme.

Haviland recently spoke about his affinity for the Knoxville environment and the coaching staff. “My relationships with the coaches are great. We talk multiple times a week,” Haviland said regarding his contact with the Volunteers.

Clemson’s pitch relies on the consistent involvement of the position in their offensive scheme. The Tigers frequently utilize tight ends in red-zone packages and as primary options in the intermediate passing game. Haviland’s former high school teammate, offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs, is also on the Clemson roster.

The Tigers have highlighted this continuity and their history of multi-touchdown games by tight ends as reasons for Haviland to stay in the ACC footprint. Ohio State remains a threat based on its NFL developmental track record, though they are currently slow-playing some regional options while waiting for Haviland’s choice on April 14.