Top-30 running back college football recruit announces top 3 schools

One of the more highly-regarded running back prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class appears to have narrowed his current interest towards three finalists as he prepares to make his final commitment decision.

Four-star Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy running back Javon Vital, Jr. is currently looking at one program in the Big Ten, another in the Big 12, and a powerhouse in the SEC that just made college football’s biggest coaching change.

What schools are in the mix?

First up is the expected favorite, as LSU and Lane Kiffin are right in front in the contest to sign Vital from inside the state in the new head coach’s forthcoming recruiting effort, he said to Rivals.

Initially listed as an athlete prospect, Vital has been named solely as a running back, and has taken a number of visits to meet with the LSU program recently.

Also involved in the picture appears to be USC as head coach Lincoln Riley looks to install a playmaker in his backfield in the seasons to come.

USC ran away with the No. 1 position in this past cycle’s college football recruiting rankings with 35 total commitments, two of them running backs including four-stars Shahn Alston from Painesville (Ohio) and Deshonne Redeaux from Los Angeles.

Big 12 sleeper also in play

Houston is also a possible contender in the race to earn Vital’s pledge, according to the report, although Vital said that LSU and USC were the schools pushing the most.

Vital is still said to be a priority target for the Cougars and head coach Willie Fritz, and would serve as a very strong foundation for their 2027 recruiting efforts.

LSU is close to his heart

As might be expected for a football recruit from Louisiana, it’s clear that LSU is very important in Vital’s thinking about his recruitment.

Vital called LSU his “dream football college” in remarks to Gridiron Football USA back during the 2025 season.

And he is still closely linked with the Tigers despite the departure of top recruiter Frank Wilson, who left for Ole Miss after serving as LSU’s interim coach in 2025 following the firing of Brian Kelly.

“I love the way they use people my size and my height,” Vital told Rivals in September.

“They use their players in so many different ways. Out of the backfield, in the slot, outside, as a punt returner. They’re gonna use me everywhere.”

He added: “We have a good relationship.”

Where the predictions are leaning

Most insider projections are currently based on Vital’s perceived connection with LSU and tend to lean strongly in that direction.

LSU has been trending for the running back basically since the start of his recruitment, and several analysts have followed suit.

That trend is reflected in Vital being projected to sign at LSU with an overwhelming 99.8 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Where he rates as a prospect

Vital has been among the more highly-considered recruits in the country at the running back position.

Analysts are high on his versatility, as Vital has played meaningful snaps not only at running back, but also as a wide receiver, at cornerback, and as a return specialist.

The player is currently listed as the No. 27 running back in the nation and the No. 13 overall prospect from the state of Louisiana, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

(Rivals)

