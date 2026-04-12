Top College Football Program Surges in Recruiting Rankings After Latest Commitment

The commitment of one of the top ranked prospects in the Pacific Northwest to a major college football program has caused another important shift around the top of the 2027 recruiting rankings as we move into the spring cycle.

That latest move in the standings came about after the landmark pledge of four-star cornerback Josiah Molden to Big Ten contender Oregon this week.

Oregon building a strong class

The commitment by Molden, considered the No. 1 football recruit in the state of Oregon, resulted in the Ducks moving up three spots into the No. 7 position in the latest industry weighted recruiting rankings in 2027.

Molden’s pledge is the latest in a productive month of April for Dan Lanning’s program, which also picked up two other elite defensive prospects in the last week.

No. 9 ranked and consensus four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets gave the nod to Oregon on April 3, and three days later followed No. 9 cornerback Ai’King Hall in a major commitment.

Men of Troy are fighting on

Oregon wasn’t along in making important strides this week on the recruiting front.

Another Big Ten program on the West Coast also inched up the rankings this week, as the Trojans moved from the fifth position to No. 4 in the 2027 cycle.

The pledge of four-star, No. 35 ranked tight end Jace Cannon, who figures to be an instant impact player in the Trojans’ offense at the position.

An up-and-comer in the SEC

First year head coach Will Stein just made a marquee addition for Kentucky as he looks to revamp the struggling SEC program after the commitment of Jake Nawrot, the prospect named the No. 2 quarterback in the country by Rivals.

By scoring an elite quarterback, Kentucky, which moved into the top 25 of the rankings with his decision, hopes it can tip some recruiting dominoes in their direction, and attract some other skill players to join up alongside a blue chip passer.

SMU climbing the rankings, too

One notable team that jumped up the standings in recent days were the Mustangs, who moved up five positions from No. 19 to No. 14 heading into this past weekend.

That jump was thanks to the landmark commitment of Trey Haralson, the No. 27 ranked wide receiver in the country and a four-star prospect from Tyler (Tex.).

That followed the pledge of No. 15 interior offensive lineman Qua Ford from Texarkana (Tex.) on April 6.

Where do things stand in the updated 2027 recruiting rankings this month?

Top 25 college football recruiting rankings in 2027

According to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services

1. Texas A&M: 11 commits (2 five stars, 8 four stars)

2. Oklahoma: 20 commits (1 five star, 11 four stars)

3. Ohio State: 9 commits (2 five stars, 4 four stars)

4. USC: 10 commits (1 five star, 5 four stars)

5. Texas Tech: 6 commits (1 five star, 4 four stars)

6. Miami: 9 commits (No five stars, 6 four stars)

7. Oregon: 8 commits (No five stars, 6 four stars)

8. Notre Dame: 9 commits (No five stars, 8 four stars)

9. Georgia: 8 commits (1 five star, 3 four stars)

10. Florida: 6 commits (1 five star, 4 four stars)

11. Ole Miss: 4 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

12. Texas: 8 commits (1 five star, 1 four star)

13. Nebraska: 7 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

14. SMU: 4 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

15. Tennessee: 6 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

16. Washington: 11 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

17. Louisville: 9 commits (No five stars, 4 four stars)

18. Wisconsin: 8 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

19. Minnesota: 9 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

20. Clemson: 7 commits (No five stars, 3 four stars)

21. Michigan: 5 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

22. Alabama: 4 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

23. Florida State: 6 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

24. Baylor: 5 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)

25. Kentucky: 8 commits (No five stars, 2 four stars)