Top unsigned 2026 college football recruit weighs choices heading into Signing Day

While Early Signing Day leaves most of the 2026 recruiting class long spoken for, there are still a very late prizes on the table. Only two of 247sports's top 247 players are still on the market, but the higher ranked of the two, the nation's No. 97 player, is weighing two programs for a decision next week.

The Top 2026 Recruit Left

Dylan Berymon, a four-star defensive tackle from Louisiana, is the top undecided player ahead of next week's "traditional" Signing Day. Before the adoption of the early signing period, early February marked the decision date for all of the top recruits. While those days are now long gone, Berymon will bring a bit of throw-back flavor to his ultimate decision.

The 6'2", 330-pound defensive lineman had originally committed to Texas in the summer, but decommitted shortly before the early signing period. Berymon had taken official visits to Texas, Texas Tech, and Purdue. But since his November decommitment, Berymon's recruitment has centered around two teams: Nebraska and Kentucky.

A Two-Way Battle

Nebraska was the early favorite for Berymon, and coach Matt Rhule might have the inside track in wrapping up Berymon's recruitment. But since Will Stein took over at Kentucky in December, the Wildcats have made a significant run at Berymon. Both schools have hosted him on official visits, with Kentucky getting the last vist on January 16th.

Nebraska has just 11 signees from the ranks of incoming 2026 recruits, with the lowest ranked incoming class in the Big Ten per 247's rankings. Just two of the 11 commits are above three stars in the 247 rankings, so Berymon would certainly provide a boost for Matt Rhule's incoming class.

Kentucky similarly is last in the SEC in 247's rankings, with 15 incoming commitments and signees. The Wildcats have added a pair of four-star players since Will Stein's hiring, with the former Oregon offensive coordinator securing a pair of late flips from LSU and Michigan.

Aside from Berymon, the only other unsigned player from the top 247 list from 247sports is former UCLA commit Anthony Jones. Another defensive lineman, Jones had committed to UCLA on two separate occasions, but he decommitted a second time during the early signing period, and has been rumored to be likely headed for Arizona State on Signing Day.

Meanwhile Nebraska and Kentucky will go down to the wire for Berymon's services. Signing Day is February 4th, and either an SEC or a Big Ten team will be supplementing its defensive line.