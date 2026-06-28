Two College Football Powers Rejected by Top 4-Star LB in Recruitment Update

A new prospect came off the board at linebacker in the 2027 recruiting cycle Friday.

Four-star Sean Fox announced his commitment to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Clemson and Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Indianapolis, Indiana, fielded offers from no less than 19 Power Four programs in his recruitment.

Fox's recruiting profile

Rivals considers Fox the No. 23 linebacker, No. 5 prospect in Indiana and No. 261 overall prospect in its 2027 industry rankings.

Across his sophomore and junior seasons at Warren Central High School, Fox has registered a combined 196 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, nine pass breakups and a trio of forced fumbles. Fox also uses his 6-foot-5 frame on the hardwood for Warren Central.

247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins referred to Fox as a "tall and long linebacker that could be molded into a variety of different things" and a "fluid downhill mover that can efficiently change directions as he comes to balance before darting left or right" in a scouting report from December.

Implications on Kentucky's recruiting class

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fox is the latest addition in what is shaping up to be a very impressive first recruiting class for Will Stein at Kentucky. Per Rivals' industry rankings, the Wildcats have assembled the ninth-best class in the conference, a higher rank than they are historically accustomed to.

Offensively, the Wildcats hold blue-chip commitments from No. 5 quarterback Jake Nawrot and No. 15 interior offensive lineman Dominic Black.

Prior to Fox's commitment, Kentucky's defense held pledges from four-star defensive linemen Malachi Brown and Elijah Brown and four-star safety Marquis Bryant.

Fox is the third linebacker commit in Kentucky's class and ranks the highest of the three. In-state linebacker Ty Ashley committed to the Wildcats on March 12, and three-star Drew Williams announced his decision on June 7.

Outlook for Clemson and Georgia at linebacker

Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) drives past Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (7) for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game against Clemson in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fox was interested in both Clemson and Georgia as he visited both twice, but the Bulldogs and the Tigers have already recruited a couple of linebackers each to their classes.

In-state four-star Joakim Gouda, the No. 16 linebacker in the class, committed to the Bulldogs on June 1. Georgia's first linebacker commitment in the class came from three-star Temorris Campbell Jr. on May 13.

Four-star linebacker Bryce Kish is the second-highest rated commitment in Clemson's 2027 class, ranking as the No. 13 linebacker in the country. Three-star linebacker Max Brown committed to the Tigers all the way back on June 3, 2025, and Virginia three-star RJ Hudson announced his decision on June 19.