Two College Football Powers Rejected by Top 4-Star LB in Recruitment Update
In this story:
A new prospect came off the board at linebacker in the 2027 recruiting cycle Friday.
Four-star Sean Fox announced his commitment to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Clemson and Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Indianapolis, Indiana, fielded offers from no less than 19 Power Four programs in his recruitment.
Fox's recruiting profile
Rivals considers Fox the No. 23 linebacker, No. 5 prospect in Indiana and No. 261 overall prospect in its 2027 industry rankings.
Across his sophomore and junior seasons at Warren Central High School, Fox has registered a combined 196 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, nine pass breakups and a trio of forced fumbles. Fox also uses his 6-foot-5 frame on the hardwood for Warren Central.
247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins referred to Fox as a "tall and long linebacker that could be molded into a variety of different things" and a "fluid downhill mover that can efficiently change directions as he comes to balance before darting left or right" in a scouting report from December.
Implications on Kentucky's recruiting class
Fox is the latest addition in what is shaping up to be a very impressive first recruiting class for Will Stein at Kentucky. Per Rivals' industry rankings, the Wildcats have assembled the ninth-best class in the conference, a higher rank than they are historically accustomed to.
Offensively, the Wildcats hold blue-chip commitments from No. 5 quarterback Jake Nawrot and No. 15 interior offensive lineman Dominic Black.
Prior to Fox's commitment, Kentucky's defense held pledges from four-star defensive linemen Malachi Brown and Elijah Brown and four-star safety Marquis Bryant.
Fox is the third linebacker commit in Kentucky's class and ranks the highest of the three. In-state linebacker Ty Ashley committed to the Wildcats on March 12, and three-star Drew Williams announced his decision on June 7.
Outlook for Clemson and Georgia at linebacker
Fox was interested in both Clemson and Georgia as he visited both twice, but the Bulldogs and the Tigers have already recruited a couple of linebackers each to their classes.
In-state four-star Joakim Gouda, the No. 16 linebacker in the class, committed to the Bulldogs on June 1. Georgia's first linebacker commitment in the class came from three-star Temorris Campbell Jr. on May 13.
Four-star linebacker Bryce Kish is the second-highest rated commitment in Clemson's 2027 class, ranking as the No. 13 linebacker in the country. Three-star linebacker Max Brown committed to the Tigers all the way back on June 3, 2025, and Virginia three-star RJ Hudson announced his decision on June 19.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.Follow TuckerHarlin