Robert Griffin III reveals his No. 1 team in college football after Week 8
Leaning into his best Lee Corso, Robert Griffin slapped Colin Cowherd with a "not so fast!" as the FS1 host pondered whether Ohio State has separated themselves as the best team in the country so far during the 2025 college football season.
"I don't believe they are," Griffin told Cowherd, a divergent take from the 91% of AP Poll voters who rated the Buckeyes No. 1 in their ballots after the Week 8 results. Instead, Griffin planted his flag in Bloomington with the other undefeated Big Ten powerhouse that received first-place votes in the latest top-25 rankings.
"I believe Indiana is the best team in the country," Griffin explained, using the two teams' respective matchups against Illinois as a yardstick.
"The reason for saying that isn't just based solely on how the two teams played against Illinois," he added. "I saw an Ohio State team that took advantage of the mistakes that Illinois made and they capitalized on them. But I saw an Indiana team that went out there absolutely dominated from the start of the game to the finish, and they gave up two rushing yards in that game."
The scoreboard painted a superior outing by Indiana, but even via the eye test, the Hoosiers looked the stronger squad against a common opponent compared to Ohio State.
"So it's not a transitive property conversation or argument, it's just more what I saw with my own eyes," Griffin surmised. "And I think Fernando Mendoza is playing lights out."
If you dumped white paint on the uniforms of Indiana and Ohio State and made fans watch their seasons from start to Week so far, devoid of any team iconography, they'd likely have a hard time discerning which side is truly superior. Ohio State won the national championship and began the year near the very top of the polls, hence their entrenched standing at No. 1.
But Indiana is right there at No. 2, just waiting to leapfrog OSU if they slip up or even just perform poorly against a lesser foe while the Hoosiers continue to steamroll their side of the Big Ten slate.
