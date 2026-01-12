Two SEC programs battle for No. 1 transfer portal QB despite recent commitment

Just when the college football world was convinced that Arizona State Sun Devils transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt was committed to LSU, a update on his status has made things a bit unclear.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal in On3's industry rankings, Leavitt has been linked to programs such as Oregon, Miami, Texas Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee. The LSU Tigers came on relatively recently in the process, and didn't necessarily have the smoothest time when hosting Leavitt for a visit.

During his trip to Baton Rouge, news broke that Washington quarterback Demond Williams had decided to transfer, and was quickly linked to the Tigers. Williams ultimately returned to Washington, but many felt the damage to LSU's chances of landing Leavitt was already done.

Minutes after it was initially reported that Leavitt was headed to LSU on Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the Tennessee Volunteers are still pushing for Leavitt.

"Tennessee hasn’t given up yet re: Sam Leavitt and has still been pushing in hopes of remaining a consideration for him, sources tell @CBSSports," wrote Zenitz.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To take it a step further, On3's transfer portal insider Pete Nakos revealed that Tennessee was not only never told that Leavitt was committing to LSU, but they also plan to send one final offer in the direction of Leavitt.

"Tennessee and Leavitt’s camp have been in regular contact throughout Monday, and the Volunteers were never told he was going to LSU," wrote Nakos. "Negotiations are ongoing between the two sides, sources have said, and the Volunteers are preparing one final offer for Leavitt and his camp to look over."

Nakos also confirmed that Leavitt is expected to command a deal in the $4-5 million range, and that he is essentially choosing between the SEC foes. Leavitt did alert the Miami Hurricanes that he would not be transferring there early on Monday.

The Vols have been aggressive in the transfer portal market as of late, as they are still awaiting the results of the lawsuit that will either grant or prevent starting quarterback Joey Aguilar from receiving a sixth year of eligibility.

Leavitt is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 306 yards and five scores this past season. An injury ended his season early, but teams across the country are well aware of what he can do.

The 2024 season saw him lead Arizona State to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance despite being projected to finish last in the Big 12. For his career, Leavitt has thrown for 4,652 yards with 36 touchdowns through the air and 10 on the ground.

Needless to say, fans in both Knoxville and Baton Rouge are nervously awaiting his decision.