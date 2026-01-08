No. 1 ranked transfer portal QB medically evaluated by major college football programs

The modern landscape of college football often focuses on Name, Image and Likeness valuations or immediate playing time when top prospects enter the transfer portal. Yet for the nation's highest-ranked available quarterback, the recruitment process has taken a clinical turn, prioritizing long-term health over immediate impact. Programs chasing the most coveted arm on the market are pausing to ensure his physical durability matches his statistical production.

Recruiting visits typically revolve around photo shoots, steak dinners and campus tours designed to woo elite talent. In this specific high-stakes recruitment, however, the itinerary includes mandatory stops with team physicians and athletic trainers.

Coaching staffs are exercising caution as they attempt to secure a commitment from a player who could redefine their offense if he can stay on the field.

A new report indicates that every university hosting this prospect is conducting thorough physicals to gauge a recovery timeline. The concern centers on availability for spring practice, a crucial period for any transfer trying to learn a new playbook and build chemistry with receivers. While the talent is undeniable, the medical reality has added a layer of complexity to a frenzied race for his signature.

Medical clearance becomes primary hurdle for Sam Leavitt

Sam Leavitt, the former Arizona State standout and the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal according to On3, is undergoing medical evaluations at each of his campus visits. The scrutiny stems from a foot injury that ended his 2025 season prematurely.

During an appearance on the Crain & Company Podcast, Pete Nakos of On3 emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the timeline, stating that "every school that's bringing him in on a visit is doing a medical evaluation to understand what his timeline looks like for recovery."

The timeline for Leavitt remains murky following surgery for a Lisfranc ligament tear he suffered in October. While schools are eager to sign the talented passer, Nakos added that "it is unclear if he'd be available for spring football" after missing the back half of the season. It is currently unclear if Leavitt will be ready to take snaps when spring camps open across the country.

This medical uncertainty hovered over his recent trip to Baton Rouge. Leavitt visited LSU earlier this week and was spotted at a basketball game with head coach Lane Kiffin.

Despite the hospitality, the Tigers’ medical staff likely spent significant time assessing his surgically repaired right foot. The evaluation process is standard protocol, but carries greater weight given the severity of Lisfranc injuries.

The rigorous testing continues as Leavitt heads to Knoxville. Tennessee is the latest program to host the quarterback, hoping to add his experience to its roster. The Volunteers are in the market for a proven starter, but, like LSU, they must weigh his rehabilitation schedule against their need for immediate competition at quarterback. Kentucky also shared a visit with Leavitt.

