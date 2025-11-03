ACC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 11 games
The ACC's Week 11 schedule for Saturday, Nov. 8 is set, with three primetime kickoffs and Miami hosting Syracuse in the mid-afternoon window on ESPN. Florida State travels to Clemson under the lights on ACC Network, while Cal-Louisville and Wake Forest-Virginia fill ESPN's evening windows. Listings below are Eastern Time.
Saturday, Nov. 8 (Week 11)
- SMU at Boston College — 12:00 p.m., ACC Network
- Syracuse at Miami — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Duke at UConn — 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
- Stanford at North Carolina — 4:30 p.m., The CW
- Wake Forest at Virginia — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- California at Louisville — 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Florida State at Clemson — 7:00 p.m., ACC Network
Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech are byes.
Week 11 ACC Preview
- SMU at Boston College — SMU just stunned No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime after losing the previous week on a last-second 50-yard field goal at Wake Forest. Boston College is 1-8 and comes in off a 25-10 home loss to No. 12 Notre Dame (two weeks after falling 38-23 to UConn).
- Syracuse at Miami — Miami followed a 42-7 rout of Stanford with the overtime loss at SMU, a setback that dented the Hurricanes' CFP hopes. Syracuse has dropped five straight, including a 27-10 home loss to North Carolina on Friday night and a 41-16 defeat at Georgia Tech the week prior.
- Duke at UConn — Duke is riding momentum after a 46-45 win at Clemson was sealed by a late touchdown and two-point conversion. UConn became bowl-eligible with a 38-19 victory over UAB one week after a double-overtime loss at Rice.
- Stanford at North Carolina — UNC finally grabbed its first ACC win under Bill Belichick, 27-10 at Syracuse. Stanford has dropped two straight: 35-20 to Pitt and 42-7 at Miami.
- Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia — Virginia has won seven in a row and moved to 8-1 after a 31-21 road win at Cal. Wake Forest beat SMU on a walk-off 50-yard field goal two weeks ago, then was thumped 42-7 at Florida State.
- California at Louisville — Louisville leaned on the ground game to win 28-16 at Virginia Tech, though leading rusher Isaac Brown exited with a leg injury and is out for the foreseeable future. Cal has lost two straight, falling 31-21 to Virginia and 42-34 in double overtime at Virginia Tech.
- Florida State at Clemson — FSU snapped a four-game losing streak by running for five TDs in a 42-7 win over Wake Forest. Clemson is coming off a gut-punch 46-45 home loss to Duke; the ACC later fined Dabo Swinney $10,000 for publicly criticizing officiating.
