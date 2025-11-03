College Football HQ

SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 11 games

The SEC's Week 11 slate for Saturday, Nov. 8 is set.

Patrick Previty

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The SEC's Week 11 slate for Saturday, Nov. 8 is set, headlined by LSU-Alabama in prime time on ABC and Texas A&M-Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Auburn also goes on the road to face Vanderbilt and Florida travels to play Kentucky. Listings below are Eastern Time.

Ty Simpson
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Saturday, Nov. 8 (Week 11)

  • Georgia at Mississippi State — 12:00 p.m., ESPN
  • The Citadel at Ole Miss — 1:00 p.m., SEC Network+
  • Texas A&M at Missouri — 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Auburn at Vanderbilt — 4:00 p.m., SEC Network
  • LSU at Alabama — 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • Florida at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Kendrick Law
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law / John Reed-Imagn Images

Week 11 SEC Preview

  • Georgia at Mississippi State — Georgia edged out Florida 24-20 in Jacksonville thanks to a late Chauncey Bowens TD, while Mississippi State snapped through with a 38-35 comeback win at Arkansas behind an Anthony Evans III game-winner. 
  • The Citadel at Ole Miss — Ole Miss smothered South Carolina 30-14 with six sacks and 258 rushing yards, and The Citadel rallied past VMI 35-24 by scoring 28 unanswered in the fourth quarter.
  • Texas A&M at Missouri — The Aggies were on a bye last week. But prior to Week 10, Texas A&M stayed unbeaten by blasting LSU 49-25 behind Marcel Reed's four touchdowns. In Week 10 play, Mizzou was off as well. In Week 9, Missouri fell 17-10 to Vanderbilt as starting QB Beau Pribula went down with a leg injury and freshman Matt Zollers finished the game.
  • Auburn at Vanderbilt — Auburn lost 10-3 at home to Kentucky while giving up seven sacks, and Vanderbilt dropped a 34-31 heartbreaker at Texas after a late rally cut a 24-point deficit to three. Auburn fired HC Hugh Freeze on Sunday.
  • LSU at Alabama — Both teams were on a bye last week. LSU's last outing is a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M (that loss got HC Brian Kelly fired). Alabama returns from their bye after surviving South Carolina 29-22 the week before.
  • Florida at Kentucky — Florida fell 24-20 to Georgia in Jacksonville, and Kentucky snapped a four-game skid with a 10-3 win at Auburn powered by a seven-sack defense.
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

