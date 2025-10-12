ACC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 8 games
The ACC slate features a Friday doubleheader and six games on Saturday.
The ACC slate features a Friday doubleheader headlined by Louisville at No. 2 Miami in prime time, plus two late-night West Coast tilts on ESPN (North Carolina at Cal on Friday and Florida State at Stanford on Saturday). Saturday's schedule includes Georgia Tech at Duke on ESPN, SMU at Clemson on ACC Network, and Washington State at Virginia on The CW. All times Eastern and subject to change. The SEC also announced the kickoff times and TV schedule for Week 8.
Friday, Oct. 17 (Week 8)
- Louisville at Miami — 7:00 p.m., ESPN (or ESPN2)
- North Carolina at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 18 (Week 8)
- Georgia Tech at Duke — 12:00 p.m., ESPN
- UConn at Boston College — 12:00 p.m., ACC Network
- SMU at Clemson — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Washington State at Virginia — 6:30 p.m., The CW
- Pitt at Syracuse — 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Florida State at Stanford — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Off this week: NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Published