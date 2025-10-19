College Football HQ

ACC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games

The ACC locked in its Week 9 slate.

Patrick Previty

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The ACC locked in its Week 9 slate, highlighted by Miami's primetime home date with Stanford on ESPN and a Friday night conference opener at Virginia Tech. After Miami's loss to Louisville, the ACC is wide open, with the leaders being Georgia Tech and Virginia. All times Eastern and subject to change.

Friday, Oct. 24

  • California at Virginia Tech — 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 25

  • Syracuse at Georgia Tech — 12:00 p.m., ESPN
  • Virginia at North Carolina — 12:00 p.m., ACC Network
  • SMU at Wake Forest — 12:00 p.m., The CW
  • NC State at Pitt — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Stanford at Miami — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • Boston College at Louisville — 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Off this week: Clemson, Duke, Florida State.

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Schedules