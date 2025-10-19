ACC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games
The ACC locked in its Week 9 slate.
The ACC locked in its Week 9 slate, highlighted by Miami's primetime home date with Stanford on ESPN and a Friday night conference opener at Virginia Tech. After Miami's loss to Louisville, the ACC is wide open, with the leaders being Georgia Tech and Virginia. All times Eastern and subject to change.
Friday, Oct. 24
- California at Virginia Tech — 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 25
- Syracuse at Georgia Tech — 12:00 p.m., ESPN
- Virginia at North Carolina — 12:00 p.m., ACC Network
- SMU at Wake Forest — 12:00 p.m., The CW
- NC State at Pitt — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Stanford at Miami — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- Boston College at Louisville — 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Off this week: Clemson, Duke, Florida State.
Read More on College Football HQ
Published