Alabama football schedule 2024

The 2024 Alabama football schedule
Aug. 31 vs. Western Ky.
Sept. 7 vs. USF
Sept. 14 at Wisconsin
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 vs. Georgia
Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 12 vs. South Carolina
Oct. 19 at Tennessee
Oct. 26 vs. Missouri
Nov. 2 Idle
Nov. 9 at LSU
Nov. 16 vs. Mercer
Nov. 23 at Oklahoma
Nov. 30 vs. Auburn
Dec. 7 SEC Championship

Alabama football schedule analysis

Western Ky. Hilltoppers
All-time series: Alabama, 3-0
Last game: Alabama, 38-10 (2016)

USF Bulls
All-time series: Alabama, 2-0
Last game: Alabama, 17-3 (2023)

Wisconsin Badgers
All-time series: Tied, 1-1
Last game: Alabama, 35-17 (2015)

Georgia Bulldogs
All-time series: Alabama, 43-26-4
Last game: Alabama, 27-24 (2023)*
SEC Championship Game

Vanderbilt Commodores
All-time series: Alabama, 60-19-4
Last game: Alabama, 55-3 (2022)

South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series: Alabama, 11-4
Last game: Alabama, 47-23 (2019)

Tennessee Volunteers
All-time series: Alabama, 59-39-7
Last game: Alabama, 34-20 (2023)

Missouri Tigers
All-time series: Alabama, 5-2
Last game: Alabama, 38-19 (2020)

LSU Tigers
All-time series: Alabama, 56-27-5
Last game: Alabama, 42-28 (2023)

Mercer Bears
All-time series: Alabama, 4-0
Last game: Alabama, 48-14 (2021)

Oklahoma Sooners
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-2-1
Last game: Alabama, 45-34 (2018)

Auburn Tigers
All-time series: Alabama, 50-37-1
Last game: Alabama, 27-24 (2023)

College Football Playoff schedule

Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl

Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship

