$2.1 million QB ranked as top quarterback in college football transfer portal

On December 9, sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt informed Arizona State staff that he intends to pursue the transfer portal.

Leavitt began 2025 as Arizona State’s presumed starter but appeared in just seven games before missing the remainder of the year due to a lingering foot injury that ultimately required surgery.

Across those appearances, he completed 145 of 239 passes (60.7%) for 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions; he also contributed on the ground with 73 rushes for 306 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Arizona State finished 8–4 overall and 6–3 in Big 12 play, a step back from a breakout 2024 season under head coach Kenny Dillingham that ended 11–3 with a College Football Playoff berth.

On Friday, On3 listed Leavitt as the top quarterback in the transfer portal rankings, ahead of other high-profile QBs such as Drew Mestemaker (North Texas), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), and Dylan Raiola (Nebraska).

Leavitt starred at West Linn High School (Oregon), drawing Power-5 attention as a pro-style, dual-threat quarterback coming out of the prep ranks.

He signed with Michigan State in December 2022 over offers from Washington State, Arizona, Florida State, and Washington.

However, Leavitt’s true-freshman year at Michigan State in 2023 featured limited game action, completing just 15 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Following the 2023 season, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State.

Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024, he became Arizona State’s starter and delivered high-level production during the Sun Devils’ breakout season, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions, while adding 443 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

That performance earned him All-Big 12 recognition and established him as one of the more productive, multi-dimensional quarterbacks in college football.

The rapid rise also translated off the field, as Leavitt’s estimated $2.1 million NIL valuation places him among the higher-valued collegiate athletes.

He is widely expected to enter the portal formally when the new cycle opens on January 2, 2026.

