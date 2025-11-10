ACC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 12 games
The ACC's Week 12 slate for Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15 is set across ABC/ESPN, ACC Network and The CW. The headliners are Clemson at Louisville on Friday night and Notre Dame at Pitt at noon on Saturday, with Virginia Tech at Florida State in prime time. All times Eastern.
Friday, Nov. 14 (Week 12)
• Clemson at Louisville — 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 15 (Week 12)
• Notre Dame at Pitt — 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN
• NC State at Miami — 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
• Georgia Tech at Boston College — 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
• Virginia at Duke — 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
• North Carolina at Wake Forest — 4:30 p.m. ET, The CW
• Virginia Tech at Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Byes: California, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse.
Week 12 ACC preview
Clemson at Louisville (Friday, 7:30, ESPN): Clemson just posted its best road win of the season, beating Florida State 24-10 while holding the Noles to a season-low in points. Louisville is coming off a 29-26 overtime loss to Cal after allowing the game-winner on fourth down.
Notre Dame at Pitt (Noon, ABC/ESPN): Notre Dame has won seven straight after a 49-10 rout of Navy, with C.J. Carr throwing three touchdowns on 13-of-16 passing. Pitt has won five in a row and just beat Stanford 35-20 behind 304 yards and three scores from Mason Heintschel.
NC State at Miami (3:30, ESPN/ESPN2): Miami rolled Syracuse 38-10 and logged seven sacks. Carson Beck surpassed 10,000 career passing yards and even caught a touchdown. NC State enters with a 5-4 record after taking down Georgia Tech, 48-36, on Nov. 1.
Georgia Tech at Boston College (3:30, ACC Network): Georgia Tech sits 8-1 and returns from a bye to face a Boston College team that has dropped nine straight, including a 45-13 loss at SMU last week. This one feels over before it starts
Virginia at Duke (3:30, ESPN/ESPN2): Virginia fell 16-9 to Wake Forest after three lost fumbles and only nine points at home. Duke let a fourth-quarter lead slip at UConn and lost 37-34 on a late turnover. Both teams want a clean game after error-filled finishes last week.
North Carolina at Wake Forest (4:30, The CW): UNC beat Stanford 20-15 and sacked the Cardinal nine times as Gio Lopez threw two second-half touchdowns. Wake Forest just stunned then-No. 14 Virginia 16-9, allowing no TDs and riding special teams in a tight road win.
Virginia Tech at Florida State (7:30, ACC Network): Florida State needs a response after scoring 10 in a home loss to Clemson. Virginia Tech is fighting for bowl eligibility and must find steady offense against a Seminole defense that has been better at home than away.