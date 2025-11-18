Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 13 games
The Big 12's Week 13 slate for Saturday, Nov. 22 is set across FOX, FS1, TNT, ESPN2 and ESPN+, highlighted by BYU’s trip to Cincinnati and a pivotal late-afternoon tilt between TCU and Houston. Texas Tech and West Virginia are on a bye before closing the regular season against each other in Morgantown on Nov. 29. All times Eastern
Saturday, Nov. 22 (Week 13)
- Kansas at Iowa State — 12:00 p.m., FS1
- Baylor at Arizona — 1:00 p.m., TNT
- TCU at Houston — 4:00 p.m., FOX
- Oklahoma State at UCF — 4:00 p.m., ESPN+
- Kansas State at Utah — 4:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BYU at Cincinnati — 8:00 p.m., FOX
- Arizona State at Colorado — 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
Byes: Texas Tech and West Virginia
Week 13 Big 12 preview
Kansas at Iowa State (Noon, FS1): Both teams sit at 3-4 in Big 12 play, with Iowa State 6-4 overall and already bowl eligible, while 5-5 Kansas is trying to lock in a postseason spot. The Cyclones get Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadium, and their defense has quietly kept them in the upper half of the conference. Kansas, coming off back-to-back road tests, needs one more win to avoid going into rivalry week still fighting for a bowl appearance.
Baylor at Arizona (1:00 p.m., TNT): Arizona has turned its season around, rising to 7-3 and 4-3 in the Big 12 after last week's road upset of then-No. 25 Cincinnati. Baylor enters at 5-5 and 3-4 after being gashed on the ground by Utah, allowing 381 rushing yards in a 55-28 loss.
TCU at Houston (4:00 p.m., FOX): Houston is 8-2 and 5-2 in Big 12 play and climbed into the top tier of the conference after a tight win over UCF earlier this month. The Cougars had a bye in Week 12 and now get a home showcase against TCU, which sits at 6-4 and 3-4 after back-to-back losses, including a 44-13 defeat at BYU.
Oklahoma State at UCF (4:00 p.m., ESPN+): It has been a long Big 12 grind for Oklahoma State, which is 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the conference and coming off a 14-6 loss to Kansas State. UCF is 4-6 and 1-6 after a 48-9 loss at Texas Tech, but the Knights have shown flashes and still have a path to bowl eligibility if they win their final two games.
Kansas State at Utah (4:00 p.m., ESPN2): Utah is very much in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff conversation at 8-2, 5-2 after a 55-28 demolition of Baylor in Waco, powered by 381 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Kansas State sits at 5-5 and 4-3 after grinding out a 14-6 win at Oklahoma State.
BYU at Cincinnati (8:00 p.m., FOX): BYU bounced back from its first loss of the season at Texas Tech by blasting TCU 44-13, moving to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12. Cincinnati is 7-3 and 5-2 and just saw its unlikely Big 12 title bid take a hit in a home loss to Arizona.
Arizona State at Colorado (8:00 p.m., ESPN2): Colorado is 3-7 and 1-6 in Big 12 play. The Sun Devils are 7-3 and 5-2 after edging West Virginia 25-23 and continue to lurk just outside the top of the standings.