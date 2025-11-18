College Football HQ

Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 13 games

The Big 12's Week 13 slate for Saturday, Nov. 22 is set across FOX, FS1, TNT, ESPN2 and ESPN+, highlighted by BYU's trip to Cincinnati and a pivotal late-afternoon tilt between TCU and Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 22 (Week 13)

  • Kansas at Iowa State — 12:00 p.m., FS1
  • Baylor at Arizona — 1:00 p.m., TNT
  • TCU at Houston — 4:00 p.m., FOX
  • Oklahoma State at UCF — 4:00 p.m., ESPN+
  • Kansas State at Utah — 4:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BYU at Cincinnati — 8:00 p.m., FOX
  • Arizona State at Colorado — 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

Byes: Texas Tech and West Virginia

Week 13 Big 12 preview

Kansas at Iowa State (Noon, FS1): Both teams sit at 3-4 in Big 12 play, with Iowa State 6-4 overall and already bowl eligible, while 5-5 Kansas is trying to lock in a postseason spot. The Cyclones get Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadium, and their defense has quietly kept them in the upper half of the conference. Kansas, coming off back-to-back road tests, needs one more win to avoid going into rivalry week still fighting for a bowl appearance.

Baylor at Arizona (1:00 p.m., TNT): Arizona has turned its season around, rising to 7-3 and 4-3 in the Big 12 after last week's road upset of then-No. 25 Cincinnati. Baylor enters at 5-5 and 3-4 after being gashed on the ground by Utah, allowing 381 rushing yards in a 55-28 loss.

TCU at Houston (4:00 p.m., FOX): Houston is 8-2 and 5-2 in Big 12 play and climbed into the top tier of the conference after a tight win over UCF earlier this month. The Cougars had a bye in Week 12 and now get a home showcase against TCU, which sits at 6-4 and 3-4 after back-to-back losses, including a 44-13 defeat at BYU.

Oklahoma State at UCF (4:00 p.m., ESPN+): It has been a long Big 12 grind for Oklahoma State, which is 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the conference and coming off a 14-6 loss to Kansas State. UCF is 4-6 and 1-6 after a 48-9 loss at Texas Tech, but the Knights have shown flashes and still have a path to bowl eligibility if they win their final two games.

Kansas State at Utah (4:00 p.m., ESPN2): Utah is very much in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff conversation at 8-2, 5-2 after a 55-28 demolition of Baylor in Waco, powered by 381 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Kansas State sits at 5-5 and 4-3 after grinding out a 14-6 win at Oklahoma State.

BYU at Cincinnati (8:00 p.m., FOX): BYU bounced back from its first loss of the season at Texas Tech by blasting TCU 44-13, moving to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12. Cincinnati is 7-3 and 5-2 and just saw its unlikely Big 12 title bid take a hit in a home loss to Arizona.

Arizona State at Colorado (8:00 p.m., ESPN2): Colorado is 3-7 and 1-6 in Big 12 play. The Sun Devils are 7-3 and 5-2 after edging West Virginia 25-23 and continue to lurk just outside the top of the standings.

