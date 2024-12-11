Big Ten reveals 2025 football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
It’s never too early to look ahead, and the Big Ten took a big step towards the year to come after revealing its complete football schedule for the 2025 season.
That will mark the second year we see new members USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington joined the Big Ten earlier this summer.
Defending Big Ten champion Oregon opens up on the road against Northwestern and plays at Penn State two weeks after that, but won’t play Ohio State or Michigan after playing both in 2024.
Big Ten football schedule 2025
What rivalries will be protected?
Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue
Indiana: Purdue
Iowa: Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota
Maryland: Rutgers
Michigan: Ohio State, Michigan State
Michigan State: Michigan
Minnesota: Wisconsin, Iowa
Nebraska: Iowa
Northwestern: Illinois
Ohio State: Michigan
Oregon: Washington
Purdue: Indiana, Illinois
Rutgers: Maryland
USC: UCLA
UCLA: USC
Washington: Oregon
Wisconsin: Minnesota, Iowa
-
Illinois Fighting Illini
Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 6: at Duke
Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 20: at Indiana
Sept. 27: vs. USC
Oct. 4: at Purdue
Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Washington
Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 15: vs. Maryland
Nov. 22: at Wisconsin
Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern
-
Indiana Hoosiers
Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion
Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State
Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State
Sept. 20: vs. Illinois
Sept. 27: at Iowa
Oct. 11: at Oregon
Oct. 18 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 25: vs. UCLA
Nov. 1: at Maryland
Nov. 8: at Penn State
Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 29: at Purdue
-
Iowa Hawkeyes
Aug. 30: vs. Albany
Sept. 6: at Iowa State
Sept. 13: vs. UMass
Sept. 20: at Rutgers
Sept. 27: vs. Indiana
Oct. 11: at Wisconsin
Oct. 18: vs. Penn State
Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 8: vs. Oregon
Nov. 15: at USC
Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 28: at Nebraska
-
Maryland Terrapins
Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. Towson
Sept. 20: at Wisconsin
Oct. 4 vs. Washington
Oct. 11 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 18: at UCLA
Nov. 1: vs. Indiana
Nov. 8: at Rutgers
Nov. 15: at Illinois
Nov. 22: vs. Michigan
Nov. 29: at Michigan State
-
Michigan Wolverines
Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 20: at Nebraska
Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 11: at USC
Oct. 18: vs. Washington
Oct. 25: at Michigan State
Nov. 1: vs. Purdue
Nov. 15: at Northwestern
Nov. 22: at Maryland
Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State
-
Michigan State Spartans
Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 6: vs. Boston College
Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 20: at USC
Oct. 4: at Nebraska
Oct. 11: vs. UCLA
Oct. 18: at Indiana
Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
Nov. 1: at Minnesota
Nov. 15: vs. Penn State
Nov. 22: at Iowa
Nov. 29: vs. Maryland
-
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Aug. 30: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6 vs. Northwestern State
Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
Sept. 20 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 4: vs. Purdue
Oct. 11: at Indiana
Oct. 18: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
Nov. 1: at Iowa
Nov. 8: at Illinois
Nov. 15: at Maryland
Nov. 22: at Purdue
-
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati
Sept. 6: vs. Akron
Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan
Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 11: at Maryland
Oct. 18: at Minnesota
Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 1: vs. USC
Nov. 8: at UCLA
Nov. 22: at Penn State
Nov. 28 vs. Iowa
-
Northwestern Wildcats
Aug. 30: at Tulane
Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. Oregon
Sept. 27: vs. UCLA
Oct. 4: vs. UL-Monroe
Oct. 11: at Penn State
Oct. 18: vs. Purdue
Oct. 25: at Nebraska
Nov. 8: at USC
Nov. 15: vs. Michigan (Wrigley Field)
Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota (Wrigley Field)
Nov. 29: at Illinois
-
Ohio State Buckeyes
Aug. 30: vs. Texas
Sept. 6: vs. Grambling
Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
Sept. 27: at Washington
Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 11: vs. Illinois
Oct. 18: at Wisconsin
Nov. 1: vs. Penn State
Nov. 8: at Purdue
Nov. 15: vs. UCLA
Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 29: at Michigan
-
Oregon Ducks
Aug. 30: vs. Montana State
Sept. 6 vs. Oklahoma State
Sept. 13: at Northwestern
Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State
Sept. 27: at Penn State
Oct. 11: vs. Indiana
Oct. 18: at Rutgers
Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 8: at Iowa
Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 22: vs. USC
Nov. 29: at Washington
-
Penn State Nittany Lions
Aug. 31: at West Virginia
Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
Sept. 28: vs. Illinois
Oct. 5: vs. UCLA
Oct. 12: at USC
Oct. 26: at Wisconsin
Nov. 1: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 8: vs. Indiana
Nov. 15: at Michigan State
Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska
Nov. 29: at Rutgers
-
Purdue Boilermakers
Aug. 30: vs. Ball State
Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. USC
Sept. 20: at Notre Dame
Oct. 4: vs. Illinois
Oct. 11: at Minnesota
Oct. 18: at Northwestern
Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 1: at Michigan
Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 15: at Washington
Nov. 29: vs. Indiana
-
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Aug. 30: vs. Ohio
Sept. 6: vs. Miami (OH)
Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State
Sept. 20: vs. Iowa
Sept. 27: at Minnesota
Oct. 11: at Washington
Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
Oct. 25: at Purdue
Nov. 1: at Illinois
Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
Nov. 22: at Ohio State
Nov. 29: vs. Penn State
-
UCLA Bruins
Sept. 6: at UNLV
Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 27: at Northwestern
Oct. 4: vs. Penn State
Oct. 11: at Michigan State
Oct. 18 vs. Maryland
Oct. 25: at Indiana
Nov. 8 vs. Nebraska
Nov. 15: at Ohio State
Nov. 22: vs. Washington
Nov. 29: at USC
-
USC Trojans
Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State
Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 13: vs. Purdue
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State
Sept. 27: at Illinois
Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
Oct. 18: at Notre Dame
Nov. 1: at Nebraska
Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15: vs. Iowa
Nov. 22 at Oregon
Nov. 29: vs. UCLA
-
Washington Huskies
Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State
Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis
Sept. 13: at Washington State
Sept. 20: vs. Ohio State
Sept. 27: at Maryland
Oct. 4: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
Oct. 18: at Illinois
Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 8: vs. Purdue
Nov. 15: at UCLA
Nov. 22: at Oregon
Nov. 29: vs. USC
-
Wisconsin Badgers
Aug. 30: vs. Miami (OH)
Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee
Sept. 13: at Alabama
Sept. 20: vs. Maryland
Oct. 4: at Michigan
Oct. 11: vs. Iowa
Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Oregon
Nov. 8: vs. Washington
Nov. 15: at Indiana
Nov. 22: vs. Illinois
Nov. 29: at Minnesota
-
