Big Ten reveals 2025 football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

What to look forward to as the Big Ten unveils the 2025 football schedule.

What you need to know as the Big Ten reveals the full 2025 football schedule.
What you need to know as the Big Ten reveals the full 2025 football schedule.
In this story:

It’s never too early to look ahead, and the Big Ten took a big step towards the year to come after revealing its complete football schedule for the 2025 season.

That will mark the second year we see new members USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington joined the Big Ten earlier this summer.

Defending Big Ten champion Oregon opens up on the road against Northwestern and plays at Penn State two weeks after that, but won’t play Ohio State or Michigan after playing both in 2024.

Big Ten football schedule 2025

What rivalries will be protected?

Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue

Indiana: Purdue

Iowa: Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Maryland: Rutgers

Michigan: Ohio State, Michigan State

Michigan State: Michigan

Minnesota: Wisconsin, Iowa

Nebraska: Iowa

Northwestern: Illinois

Ohio State: Michigan

Oregon: Washington

Purdue: Indiana, Illinois

Rutgers: Maryland

USC: UCLA

UCLA: USC

Washington: Oregon

Wisconsin: Minnesota, Iowa

-

Illinois Fighting Illini

Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 6: at Duke
Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 20: at Indiana
Sept. 27: vs. USC
Oct. 4: at Purdue
Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Washington
Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 15: vs. Maryland
Nov. 22: at Wisconsin
Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern

-

Indiana Hoosiers

Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion
Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State
Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State
Sept. 20: vs. Illinois
Sept. 27: at Iowa
Oct. 11: at Oregon
Oct. 18 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 25: vs. UCLA
Nov. 1: at Maryland
Nov. 8: at Penn State
Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 29: at Purdue

-

Iowa Hawkeyes

Aug. 30: vs. Albany
Sept. 6: at Iowa State
Sept. 13: vs. UMass
Sept. 20: at Rutgers
Sept. 27: vs. Indiana
Oct. 11: at Wisconsin
Oct. 18: vs. Penn State
Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 8: vs. Oregon
Nov. 15: at USC
Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 28: at Nebraska

-

Maryland Terrapins

Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. Towson
Sept. 20: at Wisconsin
Oct. 4 vs. Washington
Oct. 11 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 18: at UCLA
Nov. 1: vs. Indiana
Nov. 8: at Rutgers
Nov. 15: at Illinois
Nov. 22: vs. Michigan
Nov. 29: at Michigan State

-

Michigan Wolverines

Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 20: at Nebraska
Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 11: at USC
Oct. 18: vs. Washington
Oct. 25: at Michigan State
Nov. 1: vs. Purdue
Nov. 15: at Northwestern
Nov. 22: at Maryland
Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State

-

Michigan State Spartans

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 6: vs. Boston College
Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 20: at USC
Oct. 4: at Nebraska
Oct. 11: vs. UCLA
Oct. 18: at Indiana
Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
Nov. 1: at Minnesota
Nov. 15: vs. Penn State
Nov. 22: at Iowa
Nov. 29: vs. Maryland

-

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Aug. 30: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6 vs. Northwestern State
Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
Sept. 20 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 4: vs. Purdue
Oct. 11: at Indiana
Oct. 18: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
Nov. 1: at Iowa
Nov. 8: at Illinois
Nov. 15: at Maryland
Nov. 22: at Purdue

-

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati
Sept. 6: vs. Akron
Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan
Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 11: at Maryland
Oct. 18: at Minnesota
Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 1: vs. USC
Nov. 8: at UCLA
Nov. 22: at Penn State
Nov. 28 vs. Iowa

-

Northwestern Wildcats

Aug. 30: at Tulane
Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. Oregon
Sept. 27: vs. UCLA
Oct. 4: vs. UL-Monroe
Oct. 11: at Penn State
Oct. 18: vs. Purdue
Oct. 25: at Nebraska
Nov. 8: at USC
Nov. 15: vs. Michigan (Wrigley Field)
Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota (Wrigley Field)
Nov. 29: at Illinois

-

Ohio State Buckeyes

Aug. 30: vs. Texas
Sept. 6: vs. Grambling
Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
Sept. 27: at Washington
Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 11: vs. Illinois
Oct. 18: at Wisconsin
Nov. 1: vs. Penn State
Nov. 8: at Purdue
Nov. 15: vs. UCLA
Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 29: at Michigan

-

Oregon Ducks

Aug. 30: vs. Montana State
Sept. 6 vs. Oklahoma State
Sept. 13: at Northwestern
Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State
Sept. 27: at Penn State
Oct. 11: vs. Indiana
Oct. 18: at Rutgers
Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 8: at Iowa
Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 22: vs. USC
Nov. 29: at Washington

-

Penn State Nittany Lions

Aug. 31: at West Virginia
Sept. 7: vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
Sept. 28: vs. Illinois
Oct. 5: vs. UCLA
Oct. 12: at USC
Oct. 26: at Wisconsin
Nov. 1: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 8: vs. Indiana
Nov. 15: at Michigan State
Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska
Nov. 29: at Rutgers

-

Purdue Boilermakers

Aug. 30: vs. Ball State
Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. USC
Sept. 20: at Notre Dame
Oct. 4: vs. Illinois
Oct. 11: at Minnesota
Oct. 18: at Northwestern
Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 1: at Michigan
Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 15: at Washington
Nov. 29: vs. Indiana

-

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Aug. 30: vs. Ohio
Sept. 6: vs. Miami (OH)
Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State
Sept. 20: vs. Iowa
Sept. 27: at Minnesota
Oct. 11: at Washington
Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
Oct. 25: at Purdue
Nov. 1: at Illinois
Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
Nov. 22: at Ohio State
Nov. 29: vs. Penn State

-

UCLA Bruins

Sept. 6: at UNLV
Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 27: at Northwestern
Oct. 4: vs. Penn State
Oct. 11: at Michigan State
Oct. 18 vs. Maryland
Oct. 25: at Indiana
Nov. 8 vs. Nebraska
Nov. 15: at Ohio State
Nov. 22: vs. Washington
Nov. 29: at USC

-

USC Trojans

Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State
Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 13: vs. Purdue
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State
Sept. 27: at Illinois
Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
Oct. 18: at Notre Dame
Nov. 1: at Nebraska
Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15: vs. Iowa
Nov. 22 at Oregon
Nov. 29: vs. UCLA

-

Washington Huskies

Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State
Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis
Sept. 13: at Washington State
Sept. 20: vs. Ohio State
Sept. 27: at Maryland
Oct. 4: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
Oct. 18: at Illinois
Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 8: vs. Purdue
Nov. 15: at UCLA
Nov. 22: at Oregon
Nov. 29: vs. USC

-

Wisconsin Badgers

Aug. 30: vs. Miami (OH)
Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee
Sept. 13: at Alabama
Sept. 20: vs. Maryland
Oct. 4: at Michigan
Oct. 11: vs. Iowa
Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Oregon
Nov. 8: vs. Washington
Nov. 15: at Indiana
Nov. 22: vs. Illinois
Nov. 29: at Minnesota

-

