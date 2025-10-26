College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 10 games

This is the Week 10 slate for the Big Ten.

Patrick Previty

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley
Week 10 in the Big Ten is built around two national windows: Big Noon Saturday in Columbus, where No. 1 Ohio State hosts Penn State on FOX, and a primetime NBC showcase in Lincoln as No. 23 USC visits Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Nov. 1 (Week 10)

  • Penn State at No. 1 Ohio State — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • Rutgers at Illinois — 12:00 p.m., NBC
  • No. 2 Indiana at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • Michigan State at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Purdue at No. 21 Michigan — 7:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • No. 23 USC at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC

Byes: Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin.

