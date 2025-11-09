Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 12 games
The Big Ten's Week 12 slate for Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15 is set across FOX, CBS/Paramount+, FS1, NBC/Peacock and Big Ten Network. The headliners are Iowa at USC and Minnesota at Oregon. All times Eastern.
Friday, Nov. 14 (Week 12)
- Minnesota at Oregon — 9:00 p.m., FOX
Saturday, Nov. 15 (Week 12)
- Michigan vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field) — 12:00 p.m., FOX
- Wisconsin at Indiana — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Maryland at Illinois — 3:30 p.m., FS1
- Iowa at USC — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Penn State at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Purdue at Washington — 7:00 p.m., FS1.
- UCLA at Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Byes: Nebraska and Rutgers.
Week 12 Big Ten preview
Minnesota at Oregon (Fri., 9 ET, FOX): Oregon comes in 8-1 with a top-10 ranking and one of the conferences most efficient attacks, while Minnesota arrives 6-3 behind a defense that has kept scores close. The Ducks have the home edge at Autzen and are coming off of a close 18-16 win over Iowa.
Michigan vs. Northwestern (Wrigley Field, Noon, FOX): Michigan used a 185-yard, three-TD day from Jordan Marshall to squeeze past Purdue 21-16, then got a bye week to heal up. The Wolverines have injury questions but expect key defender Jaishawn Barham back as they play a novelty venue game at Wrigley. Northwestern sits 5-4 after a late-October loss to Nebraska and a road date at USC last week.
Wisconsin at No. 2 Indiana (Noon, BTN): Indiana is 10-0 and the Hoosiers are trying to keep pace for the top CFP seed with Ohio State. Wisconsin has leaned on defense and field position, but the Badgers' passing game has been awful, and they now face an offense led by an NFL-type QB.
Maryland at Illinois (3:30, FS1): Illinois is 6-3 and fresh off a lopsided win over Rutgers before a bye. Bret Bielema's offense has produced north of 33 points per game, but third-down defense has been shaky. Maryland has ridden turnover margin all year, though the Terps were blasted by Indiana two weeks back and need to stabilize on the road.
Iowa at USC (3:30, BTN): USC sits 7-2 with one of the country’s most productive offenses and gets a Coliseum showcase against a defensive-minded Iowa that just took Oregon to the wire in Week 11. Phil Parker's zone has thrived on tipped-ball takeaways.
Penn State at Michigan State (3:30, CBS/Paramount+): It's desperation time for both at 3-6. Penn State dropped a 27-24 heartbreaker to Indiana and has lost six straight, yet opened as a road favorite behind a defense that has played well enough to win most weeks. Michigan State's offense has been stop-start and sits outside the top 75 in total yardage.
Purdue at Washington (7:00, FS1) — Washington returns to Husky Stadium at 6-3 after a bruising 13-10 loss at Wisconsin. The Badgers only had 48 passing yards on 6-for-18 throwing, but somehow managed to pull out the victory. Purdue arrives 2-8 after a 34-10 loss to No. 1 Ohio State in which the Boilermakers were held to 186 total yards and 94 passing yards.
UCLA at Ohio State (7:30, NBC/Peacock): Ohio State is 9-0 and back in the No. 1 slot with a top-tier passing game and depth across the board. UCLA fell to Nebraska last week to drop to 3-6 and now walk into a night game in Columbus.