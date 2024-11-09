Bryson Daily injury update: Army QB's status vs. North Texas
Army quarterback Bryson Daily is expected to play in Saturday’s game against North Texas at the starting position, according to ESPN's reporting.
Daily missed last week’s victory against Air Force with an undisclosed injury/illness, but he was able to return to Army’s football practice over the past week.
The quarterback went through a walk-through on Thursday and was a full participant for the first time for Friday’s practice.
While the team is confident Daily will be able to go in a full capacity, there is some moderate concern from the team that not fully practicing for several days may curtail his production.
Army ranks No. 1 nationally in rushing production with 340.1 yards per game on average and as a result is 9th among FBS teams with 39.6 points per game in scoring offense.
Daily has 138 carries for 909 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, the latter number being the second-most among any player in college football regardless of position.
Dewayne Coleman started in place of Daily last week, going 5 of 8 passing for 48 yards while rushing 16 times for 42 additional yards in a 20-3 victory over Air Force.
Army (8-0) sits atop the AAC standings entering this weekend and has emerged as a potential candidate to contend for the Group of Five’s automatic bid in the College Football Playoff.
But there is some work to do on that front: Army debuted at No. 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, well outside one of the top-dozen spots it would need to qualify for the playoff.
