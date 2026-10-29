College Football Games On Today: Week 9 Schedule for Thursday to Watch

College football returns to action with some early kickoffs today as the Week 9 schedule gets underway on Thursday in primetime.

Thursday’s Week 9 slate is light, but features two American Conference and Sun Belt matchups with clear storylines.

One promises a high-scoring track meet; the other gives a still-dangerous Group of Six contender a chance to rebound.

College Football Today: Week 9 Schedule, Games to Watch

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Florida Atlantic at North Texas

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thurs., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: North Texas -13.5 | Total: 77.5

Both teams sit at 5-2 and rank among the nation’s more explosive offenses.

North Texas enters on a four-game winning streak behind quarterback Tayven Jackson and a top-five scoring attack averaging more than 43 points per game.

Florida Atlantic, led by Caden Veltkamp and another potent passing game, is coming off a wild 51-49 win over Rice and remains one of the higher-scoring teams in the American.

Defenses for both sides rank near the bottom of the FBS in points allowed, setting up the kind of Thursday night shootout that could make for fun midweek viewing. That high total certainly reflects the expectation that both offenses will move the ball freely.

Troy at James Madison

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thurs., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: James Madison -21 | Total: 49.5

James Madison (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 34-31 overtime defeat at Appalachian State last week that ended its undefeated start.

And possibly also ended the Dukes’ burgeoning College Football Playoff ambitions. But they remain a strong home team and one of the more efficient offenses in the Group of Six.

Troy (3-4, 1-2) has dropped two straight games and enters with questions at quarterback after injuries limited its production. The Trojans’ passing attack comes into this week ranked just 124th in the country in production, posting just 176 yards per game.

The big spread reflects the gap in recent form and JMU’s ability to control games at home. The modest total points to a more controlled, lower-scoring contest.

Thursday’s card is thin on ranked teams but offers a clear contrast: a potential offensive explosion in Denton and a chance for James Madison to regain momentum in the Sun Belt race.

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