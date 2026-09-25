College Football Games On TV Today: What You Should Watch on Friday

Two major service academies and the reigning national champion will be in action today as the Week 4 college football schedule gets underway on Friday night.

Here’s what you can watch, and how, as five matchups kick off the early action before we see a very action-packed Saturday slate.

College football today: Week 4 games, schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Army at Temple

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4 p.m. on ESPN

Army (1-1) brings its top-ranked rushing attack averaging nearly 400 yards per game to Philadelphia after a tough loss to USF and a bye week. Temple (1-2) is coming off a narrow overtime loss at Toledo after a loss to Penn State and needs a home conference win.

The Black Knights control tempo with elite time of possession and a physical ground game led by dual-threat options, while the Owls red-zone efficiency and recent scoring output offer hope for a close battle. Army is a slight road favorite in a matchup of contrasting styles that could hinge on stops and ball security.

Navy at UAB

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7 p.m. on ESPN

Navy (1-1) goes to Birmingham seeking a bounce-back after a high-scoring loss at Florida Atlantic with questions at the quarterback position. Its potent option rushing attack, second to Army nationally, faces a UAB (1-2) defense that has struggled against the run.

UAB looks for its first conference win after a competitive but losing stretch and views this as a near must-win for bowl hopes. Navy aims to dominate possession and wear down the Blazers in a physical, clock-chewing affair with Navy favored by roughly a touchdown.

Howard at Rutgers

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7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Winless Rutgers, now 0-3, hosts FCS challenger Howard (1-2) desperately seeking its first win after a competitive loss to USC and some earlier setbacks.

The Scarlet Knights showed improved offense against the Trojans, but have been plagued by turnovers. Howard, coming off a shutout loss at Indiana, averages modest production and faces a pretty steep challenge again.

Rutgers is a big home favorite and should lean on its skill players and ground game for a decisive result to build some momentum before tougher Big Ten tests.

Northwestern at 5 Indiana

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8 p.m. on Fox

Defending champ Indiana opens Big Ten play at 3-0 against Northwestern (2-0), extending a long winning streak with shutouts and explosive offense led by new quarterback Josh Hoover.

The Hoosiers have dominated non-conference foes, while the Wildcats, off strong wins including against Colorado, brings Chip Kelly’s offense and a turnover-forcing defense but faces a steep road test. Indiana is a big favorite in primetime that will show if the champions are ready for better competition.

Clemson at California

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10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Clemson (2-1) makes a late-night West Coast trip for its first ACC road game, with Tait Reynolds making his second start after a solid outing to beat North Carolina.

Cal (2-1) is coming off a big win over Wagner and a road ACC victory at Syracuse, led by an efficient passing attack developing under new head coach Tosh Lupoi.

The nearly even matchup finds an improving Clemson run game against the Golden Bears’ home edge in a potential coin-flip ACC contest that will boost the winner’s early-season trajectory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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