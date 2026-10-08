More than a month into the 2026 college football season, and already the contenders are starting to separate from the pretenders, and now several more games could do the same today in primetime.

Thursday’s Week 6 slate features four Group of Six games across Conference USA, the American, and the Sun Belt. Here are the matchups set for kickoff, and how you can watch them.

College Football Games on TV Today: Week 6 Schedule for Thursday

All times Eastern, and game lines courtesy of DraftKings

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Houston at Liberty

Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU

Liberty enters as a double-digit favorite (–13.5) with a 52.5-point total.

The Flames sit at 4-1 and have shown a strong run game and solid home form at Williams Stadium. Sam Houston is 1-3 and still searching for its first FBS win of the season after a difficult non-conference stretch.

This marks an important early conference game for both sides, with Liberty looking to stay near the top of the CUSA standings and Sam Houston aiming to win its first league game.

Missouri State at Western Kentucky

Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky is a slight favorite (–2.5) in a game with a 56.5-point total. Both teams have struggled early, with the Hilltoppers at 1-4 and Missouri State at 1-3.

Western Kentucky has faced a brutal schedule that included multiple Power conference road games, while Missouri State is opening conference play on the road. This contest offers both programs a chance to build some positive momentum in CUSA play.

South Florida at UTSA

Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

UTSA is favored by roughly a touchdown (–7) with a total near 50.5.

Both teams enter at 4-1. South Florida has played strong defense but is coming off its first loss, while UTSA returns home after a close win. This American Athletic Conference matchup carries early league implications for both programs.

South Alabama at Arkansas State

Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Arkansas State is a slight favorite (–1.5) with a total around 58.5. South Alabama is 3-2 and Arkansas State is 2-3 in a closely matched Sun Belt contest.

Both offenses have shown the ability to put up points, setting up a competitive midweek league game in Jonesboro.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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