College Football Games on TV Today: Week 6 Schedule for Thursday
More than a month into the 2026 college football season, and already the contenders are starting to separate from the pretenders, and now several more games could do the same today in primetime.
Thursday’s Week 6 slate features four Group of Six games across Conference USA, the American, and the Sun Belt. Here are the matchups set for kickoff, and how you can watch them.
College Football Games on TV Today: Week 6 Schedule for Thursday
All times Eastern, and game lines courtesy of DraftKings
Sam Houston at Liberty
Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU
Liberty enters as a double-digit favorite (–13.5) with a 52.5-point total.
The Flames sit at 4-1 and have shown a strong run game and solid home form at Williams Stadium. Sam Houston is 1-3 and still searching for its first FBS win of the season after a difficult non-conference stretch.
This marks an important early conference game for both sides, with Liberty looking to stay near the top of the CUSA standings and Sam Houston aiming to win its first league game.
Missouri State at Western Kentucky
Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Western Kentucky is a slight favorite (–2.5) in a game with a 56.5-point total. Both teams have struggled early, with the Hilltoppers at 1-4 and Missouri State at 1-3.
Western Kentucky has faced a brutal schedule that included multiple Power conference road games, while Missouri State is opening conference play on the road. This contest offers both programs a chance to build some positive momentum in CUSA play.
South Florida at UTSA
Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
UTSA is favored by roughly a touchdown (–7) with a total near 50.5.
Both teams enter at 4-1. South Florida has played strong defense but is coming off its first loss, while UTSA returns home after a close win. This American Athletic Conference matchup carries early league implications for both programs.
South Alabama at Arkansas State
Thurs., Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Arkansas State is a slight favorite (–1.5) with a total around 58.5. South Alabama is 3-2 and Arkansas State is 2-3 in a closely matched Sun Belt contest.
Both offenses have shown the ability to put up points, setting up a competitive midweek league game in Jonesboro.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.