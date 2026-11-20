The penultimate week of the 2026 college football regular season gets an early kickoff today, with six matchups taking place across the country on Friday night.

That includes one Big Ten powerhouse still fighting for contention in the College Football Playoff race, and coming into this week as a heavy favorite.

Here’s the full slate of college football games under the Friday night lights.

College Football Today: Week 12 Schedule, Games on Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Iowa State at UCF

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Fri., Nov. 20 | 6 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State and UCF meet in a Big 12 contest with both teams fighting for positioning in a competitive conference.

UCF holds a slight edge as a home favorite, looking to leverage its offense and home field advantage.

Iowa State has shown the ability to grind out close games and will need a strong defensive effort and efficient quarterback play to pull off the road win.

Line: UCF -1.5

Clemson at Duke

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Fri., Nov. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Clemson’s continued slide into irrelevancy could continue on the road against a 7-win Blue Devils squad that played tough at Miami a week ago.

Duke’s home-field advantage and recent form give them the edge, though Clemson has the talent to keep it closer than the spread suggests if it can generate pressure and limit big plays.

Line: Duke -13.5

Bowling Green at Toledo

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Fri., Nov. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

The Rockets are heavy favorites at home and have been one of the stronger teams in the MAC this season, sitting at 5-1 in the conference.

Bowling Green, 3-7 overall and at .500 in MAC competition, will look to slow the game down and create turnovers, but Toledo’s offensive balance and defensive strength make a decisive home win the most likely outcome.

Line: Toledo -16.5

13 Oregon at Michigan State

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Fri., Nov. 20 | 8 p.m. | Fox

The Ducks (7-3) have won three straight, playing with renewed momentum, and are still technically alive in the Big Ten title race.

Michigan State (3-7) has dealt with inconsistency all season and faces a significant talent gap. Oregon’s balanced attack and improved defensive play should allow the Ducks to control the tempo and pull away.

A dominant road performance keeps Oregon’s late-season momentum rolling and strengthens its postseason case; Michigan State will need a very strong start and opportunistic plays to stay competitive.

Line: Oregon -16.5

UTEP at Air Force

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Fri., Nov. 20 | 8 p.m. | CW

Air Force hosts UTEP as a heavy favorite. The Falcons’ triple-option style and disciplined defense typically create problems for opponents, especially at home.

UTEP will look to create big plays in the passing game, but Air Force’s physicality and home advantage make a comfortable win the expected result.

Line: Air Force -22.5

New Mexico at Wyoming

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Fri., Nov. 20 | 9 p.m. | FS1

The Lobos, now with a second loss on the year, have shown more consistency this season and will look to control the line of scrimmage.

Wyoming’s home environment and ability to create negative plays can keep games closer than expected, but New Mexico’s recent form gives them the edge.

Line: New Mexico -7.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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