College football games today: Week 5 schedule for Friday
Friday night football brings us a pair of games involving Power conferences on the same field, including top-10 playoff hopeful, as the Week 5 college football schedule kicks off today.
Three of those four teams will play their respective conference openers, as Miami and Virginia Tech start things off in the ACC, and Rutgers hosts Washington in a new-look Big Ten game looking for its first 4-0 start in more than a decade.
Here's your look at the college football schedule as the Week 4 games kick off today.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Virginia Tech at Miami
Fri., Sept. 27 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -17.5
FPI pick: Miami 90.2% to win
Virginia Tech: Coming off a loss to Rutgers, the Hokies need some momentum. They are 15-5 in ACC starts and could pose a threat to the Miami passing attack with a decent secondary unit that is surrendering just 160 yards per game on average.
Miami: Cam Ward leads all QBs with 14 touchdown passes and he's thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his 4 games, as the Hurricanes have a chance to be 5-0 at the end of September for the first time in school history.
-
Washington at Rutgers
Fri., Sept. 27 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Rutgers -1.5
FPI pick: Rutgers 51.1% to win
Washington: This is the first cross-country Big Ten trip for the Huskies, who have won 8 straight road games, a streak tied for the 4th-best nationally, and have not allowed a TD in 3 of 4 appearances.
Rutgers: Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights are seeking their 4-0 start since 2012, ranking top-10 in both third-down offense and defense, and running back Kyle Monangai is averaging more than 152 rushing yards per game.
-
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Georgia (13)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
-
-
