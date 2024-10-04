College Football HQ

College football games today: Week 6 schedule for Friday

College football goes under the lights today, as Friday night action kicks off around the country, including two games involving ranked teams.

James Parks

What to watch on the Week 6 college football schedule today
What to watch on the Week 6 college football schedule today / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with some Friday night football under the lights in a doubleheader involving ranked teams from the Big Ten in a new-look matchup brought to us by conference realignment, and a non-con game involving the ACC and the Mountain West.

Oregon remains a College Football Playoff national championship contender, still ranked in the top 10 and looking to stay undefeated in its Big Ten home opener against Michigan State.

Newly-ranked UNLV, coming in at 4-0 and boasting one of the nation's most productive rushing attacks and scoring offenses, looks to stake its claim on being one of the best Group of Five teams in the country and earn some attention from the CFP selection committee down the road.

College football games today: Week 6 schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Michigan State at Oregon
Fri., Oct. 4 | 9 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oregon -23.5
FPI pick: Oregon 92.5% to win

Oregon: The Ducks are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, recovering from some close early games to put away Oregon State and UCLA, but while the offensive has improved its output, the team still ranks just 13th among 18 Big Ten teams in rushing, good for 76th nationally.

Michigan State: First-year coach Jonathan Smith owns the 104th ranked scoring offense in the country and a two-game losing streak to BC and Ohio State, and a big problem is turnovers. Sparty is 3rd in FBS with 13 overall turnovers this season, and quarterback Aidan Chiles has 8 INTs.

-

Syracuse at UNLV
Fri., Oct. 4 | 9 p.m. | FS1
Line: UNLV -6.5
FPI pick: UNLV 79.4% to win

Syracuse: While the Orange own a loss to Stanford, it boasts solid quarterback production from Kyle McCord, who is top 10 nationally in several passing categories and 1st overall in yards per game, working to a quality rotation of receivers.

UNLV: For the first time ever, the Rebels are ranked. Their fate is in their hands going forward, with the CFP committee looking for the Group of Five's best team, but this offense has a split personality: it's No. 6 in FBS with 286 rushing yards per game, but just 125th among 134 FBS teams in passing output. Still, that ground game is enough to power the nation's 11th ranked scoring offense.

-

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Alabama (40)
  2. Texas (19)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Utah
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Kansas State
  21. Boise State
  22. Louisville
  23. Indiana
  24. Illinois
  25. UNLV and Texas A&M (tie)

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Schedules