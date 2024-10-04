College football games today: Week 6 schedule for Friday
College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with some Friday night football under the lights in a doubleheader involving ranked teams from the Big Ten in a new-look matchup brought to us by conference realignment, and a non-con game involving the ACC and the Mountain West.
Oregon remains a College Football Playoff national championship contender, still ranked in the top 10 and looking to stay undefeated in its Big Ten home opener against Michigan State.
Newly-ranked UNLV, coming in at 4-0 and boasting one of the nation's most productive rushing attacks and scoring offenses, looks to stake its claim on being one of the best Group of Five teams in the country and earn some attention from the CFP selection committee down the road.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan State at Oregon
Fri., Oct. 4 | 9 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oregon -23.5
FPI pick: Oregon 92.5% to win
Oregon: The Ducks are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, recovering from some close early games to put away Oregon State and UCLA, but while the offensive has improved its output, the team still ranks just 13th among 18 Big Ten teams in rushing, good for 76th nationally.
Michigan State: First-year coach Jonathan Smith owns the 104th ranked scoring offense in the country and a two-game losing streak to BC and Ohio State, and a big problem is turnovers. Sparty is 3rd in FBS with 13 overall turnovers this season, and quarterback Aidan Chiles has 8 INTs.
Syracuse at UNLV
Fri., Oct. 4 | 9 p.m. | FS1
Line: UNLV -6.5
FPI pick: UNLV 79.4% to win
Syracuse: While the Orange own a loss to Stanford, it boasts solid quarterback production from Kyle McCord, who is top 10 nationally in several passing categories and 1st overall in yards per game, working to a quality rotation of receivers.
UNLV: For the first time ever, the Rebels are ranked. Their fate is in their hands going forward, with the CFP committee looking for the Group of Five's best team, but this offense has a split personality: it's No. 6 in FBS with 286 rushing yards per game, but just 125th among 134 FBS teams in passing output. Still, that ground game is enough to power the nation's 11th ranked scoring offense.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Alabama (40)
- Texas (19)
- Ohio State (4)
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV and Texas A&M (tie)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
