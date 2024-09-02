College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Monday
It's been an eventful, and long, opening weekend on the 2024 college football schedule with everyone kicking off around the country, but there's still one more game to play with an important meeting of ACC teams set for today.
Coming into the season as the favorite to win the ACC championship, and thus secure the league's automatic College Football Playoff bid, Florida State is already coming off a loss against an unranked Georgia Tech team heading into Monday night's tilt against conference foe Boston College.
As such, we should expect the Seminoles to fall from its original No. 10 position when the new AP top 25 college football rankings are released on Tuesday afternoon, but they have a chance to prevent a more precipitous fall in the polls provided they can put on a good show in the home opener today.
Thomas Castellanos will ensure Florida State's defense can be tested. Boston College's dual-threat quarterback passed for 2,248 yards and ran for another 1,113 a season ago, and he's expected to maintain or improve that output under new Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien, who makes his debut.
O'Brien, whose resume includes time on Bill Belichick's staff in the NFL, inherits a quarterback who posted 350 yards and a touchdown while running for 95 more and another score in a 2-point loss to Florida State in last year's meeting.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boston College at Florida State
Mon., Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Florida State -16
Total: 49.5 points
FPI pick: Florida State 82.4%
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
