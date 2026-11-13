College Football Games Today: Week 11 Schedule for Friday Night to Watch

Friday the 13th brings college football fans a tripleheader of Power Four action, including with two ranked postseason hopefuls taking the field against some eager challengers looking for a late-season upset.

College Football Playoff selectors will be keeping an eye on what happens Friday night. Here’s what they’ll be watching, and what you should be, too.

College Football Today: Week 11 Schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Florida State at Pittsburgh

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Fri., Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Florida State travels to Acrisure Stadium for an ACC matchup that carries significant implications for both programs as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The Seminoles have endured a difficult campaign and are searching for consistency on both sides of the ball, particularly in the trenches where they have struggled to establish a reliable running game or protect the quarterback against stronger defensive fronts.

Pittsburgh enters as a slight home favorite and will look to leverage its physical style and home-field advantage to control the tempo.

The Panthers have shown the ability to win close games and force opponents into uncomfortable situations with a mix of pressure and opportunistic play in the secondary.

Expect a physical, low-to-mid scoring game in which the team that wins the turnover battle and establishes the run early will hold a clear edge.

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5 | Total: 53.5

Illinois at 4 UCLA

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Fri., Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. on Fox

Undefeated and ranked No. 4, resurgent UCLA hosts Illinois at the Rose Bowl in a prime-time Big Ten showdown that offers the Bruins another opportunity to strengthen their College Football Playoff résumé.

UCLA has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2026 season, blending an opportunistic defense with an efficient, balanced offense that has consistently found ways to win close games and pull away from lesser competition.

The Bruins’ ability to force turnovers and convert them into points has been a hallmark of their undefeated run, and they will look to continue that trend against an Illinois team that has shown flashes of competitiveness but has struggled with consistency against top-tier opponents.

Illinois has shown the ability to move the ball in stretches, particularly when establishing the run and creating play-action opportunities, but their defense has been vulnerable against efficient passing attacks and mobile quarterbacks.

UCLA’s current form makes them a clear favorite, yet Illinois has the talent to keep the game within reach if it can limit explosive plays and force UCLA into longer, more methodical drives.

A dominant performance by the Bruins would further solidify their standing among the top teams in the country, while a competitive showing from Illinois could help the program build confidence heading into the final weeks of the season.

Line: UCLA -10 | Total: 47.5

14 Houston at Colorado

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Fri., Nov. 13 at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Houston hits the road for a late-night Big 12 matchup against Colorado at Folsom Field, looking to hold their position in the conference race and strengthen its position for a potential New Year’s Six or even playoff consideration.

The Cougars have been one of the more consistent teams in the Big 12 this season, featuring a productive offense capable of scoring in bunches and a defense that has improved as the year has progressed.

Colorado (3-6) enters the game searching for positive momentum and a signature win that could salvage parts of a disappointing season.

The Buffaloes have shown occasional flashes of competitiveness but have struggled to sustain drives and close out games against stronger conference opponents.

Houston is expected to control the tempo and lean on its offensive balance to wear down the Colorado defense, while the Buffaloes will need to create turnovers and generate big plays on special teams or defense to keep the game within reach.

A convincing road victory for Houston would reinforce its standing as one of the top teams in the Big 12 and keep the Cougars firmly in the conversation for postseason placement, while Colorado will be fighting to avoid another setback in a season that has fallen short of expectations again.

Line: Houston -9.5 | 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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