College football games today: Week 3 schedule for Friday
Friday Night Football kicks off under the lights today as the Week 3 college football schedule brings us a preview of coming attractions for this weekend, with one of this week's two games featuring ranked teams on the same field from a Power Four conference.
Both major schools in the Sunflower State play marquee matchups today, including a ranked Kansas State squad holding serve at home against Big 12 competitior Arizona, although notably this matchup isn't a conference game, since it was scheduled before the recent league realignment.
Kansas plays host to UNLV in primetime, already in need of a big win after losing to an unranked Illinois on the road last week, and placing just 108th nationally in passing production, with quarterback Jalon Daniels needing to put up some better numbers.
Here's the complete Week 3 college football schedule for today as games kick off in the middle of the country, and with plenty to play for in these early season matchups.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV at Kansas
Fri., Sept. 13 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas -9.5
FPI pick: Kansas 73.7% to win
The game: KU fell out of the AP rankings after last week's loss to Illinois and cannot afford another non-conference loss in a competitive Big 12 title race this season. Daniels had four turnovers last week and goes up against a UNLV pass defense that is suspect, but the Runnin' Rebels have some playmakers who can test the Jayhawks' defenses.
Arizona at Kansas State
Fri., Sept. 13 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas State -7.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 73.1% to win
The game: These are both 2-0 teams, but they played things closely last week, Arizona against Northern Arizona in which this vaunted passing attack seemed stuck in neutral, and Kansas State needed some defensive heroics to pull away from an upset-minded Tulane on the road.
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (54)
- Texas (4)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
