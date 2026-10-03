College Football's Best Games on the Week 5 Schedule You Should Watch Today

We’ve already seen a ton of consequential change across the national rankings and in the very early conference conversations after the first month of the 2026 college football season, and more change could be in store as the Week 5 schedule gets underway across the country today.

Three games feature ranked-on-ranked matchups, including two in the SEC and another in the Big Ten, that will help sort out the contenders from the pretenders for the College Football Playoff selection committee in the weeks to come.

Here are the most important games in Week 5 today that we’re keeping a close eye on, and that you should be watching, too.

Alabama at Mississippi State

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why you should watch: Two of the nation’s best young quarterbacks on the same field for a pair of college football’s emerging conference contenders. Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor command top 15 ranked scoring offenses, both have real dual threat ability, and each offense boasts serious firepower in a venue that will bring out the cowbells to throw the Crimson Tide off their game.

When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC

Notre Dame at North Carolina

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why you should watch: If Bill Belichick is going to do anything of value with the Tar Heels, this would be the ideal moment. He already took and lost a lead at Clemson and the UNC offense is averaging 18 points per game against Power Four competition. The eight-time Super Bowl champ is on the hot seat already and he’s a three touchdown underdog against the undefeated Irish.

Where to watch: 12 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State at Iowa

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why you should watch: We last saw the Buckeyes in Kinnick Stadium in 2017, as the Hawkeyes stunned the national title hopefuls in a 55-24 upset rout, and now Iowa is coming in hot after a last-second win at Michigan and playing strong defense against an Ohio State attack that has Jeremiah Smith but already one loss this season.

When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Florida at Missouri

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why you should watch: Florida is college football’s second-most productive offense, averaging more than 53 points per game, leads FBS with 18 rushing touchdowns, and is coming off a statement win against top-five Ole Miss, propelling Jon Sumrall’s first team into sudden playoff contention. Missouri already has a loss to a ranked SEC team (Mississippi State) and can’t really afford another.

When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Miami at Clemson

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why you should watch: Clemson is 2-0 in ACC play and coming off a needed win at Cal, but it might be a tall order to expect Tait Reynolds to out-duel Darian Mensah, the Hurricanes’ gunslinger who’s good for 89 percent of his throws and commands college football’s third-ranked vertical attack against the Tigers’ 79th ranked air defense. Does Clemson have any more life against an elite team?

When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC