College football schedule, games preview: Week 2 odds, lines
Heading into the Week 2 college football schedule, there is some minor pressure on the Big Ten after Michigan and Oregon played close in their season openers and go up against better competition, while Nebraska will get an early test against Deion Sanders and Colorado on Saturday.
Defending national champion Michigan slid one spot in the AP top 25 college football rankings despite its win, but a bigger drop could be in store if the Wolverines don't put on a solid performance against first-year SEC member and No. 3 ranked Texas this weekend.
Tennessee will carry the SEC's banner into Charlotte in a notable game against ACC challenger NC State, the latter looking to put up some better numbers after a close result against Western Carolina, while the Volunteers hope to get another big game out of young quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who posted over 300 yards in a 69-3 rout against Chattanooga.
And we'll see our first look at one of college football's rivalry games as the Cy-Hawk Trophy matchup resumes this weekend with No. 25 Iowa hosting rival Iowa State in a series that has been close as of late: the last six games have been decided by 10 points or less.
With the Week 2 lines now live, let's take a look at what the oddsmakers are saying about the more important games on the college football schedule.
College football's Week 2 schedule, game lines
Texas at Michigan
Some early concerns about Michigan's offense after the exodus of last year's national title skill players, especially at quarterback after Davis Warren's lackluster debut. Texas will spread things out and throw plenty of speed at what should be a good UM defense with returning talent.
Texas -7.5
12 p.m. on Fox
Iowa State at Iowa
We may have seen the Hawkeyes' much-maligned offense take an important step forward after last week's effort against Illinois State that saw quarterback Cade McNamara throw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Iowa ground game stacked up 241 yards. Iowa has won 7 of the last 8 against the Cyclones.
Iowa -3
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Colorado at Nebraska
The Cornhuskers are seeking revenge for last year's 36-14 loss at Colorado, and this time they have reinforcements at quarterback after signing 5-star prospect Dylan Raiola. He fared well in his debut and should find room behind the Buffs secondary. But can the Huskers hold off Colorado's skill studs? Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be hard to contain.
Nebraska -7.5
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Tennessee at NC State
Big Orange fared much easier in its Week 1 game than the Wolfpack, signal caller Nico Iamaleava looks as good as advertised, and he has legit targets. But how will the Vols secondary fare against Grayson McCall and some good NC State receiving threats?
Tennessee -9.5
7:30 p.m. on ABC
App State at Clemson
Coming off an ugly loss to Georgia in which the offense didn't score a touchdown, Clemson needs to start from scratch on that side of the ball and develop its long game or risk wasting quarterback Cade Klubnik's potential. App State is no pushover: it could emerge as the Group of Five's playoff team later on.
Clemson -17
8 p.m. on ACC Network
Boise State at Oregon
Oregon played Idaho a little close for comfort in the opener despite Dillon Gabriel's brilliant passing debut. The Ducks' run defense was strong, and needs to be again going opposite a Bronco ground attack led by Ashton Jeanty, one of the nation's top backs, who had 267 yards and 6 TDs last week.
Oregon -21.5
10 p.m. on Peacock
