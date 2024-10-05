College Football HQ

College football live scores, games today: Week 6 schedule for Saturday

Your guide to the Week 6 college football schedule as the games kick off today around the country.

James Parks

College football scores, games today: Week 6 schedule for Saturday
College football scores, games today: Week 6 schedule for Saturday / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

College football games, scores today: Week 6 schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 6 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

UCLA at Penn State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Penn State -28.5

Penn State vs. UCLA score prediction

-

Missouri at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 5 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -2.5

Missouri vs. Texas A&M score prediction

-

SMU at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 5 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Louisville -6.5

SMU vs. Louisville score prediction

-

Iowa at Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Ohio State -18.5

Ohio State vs. Iowa score prediction

-

Auburn at Georgia
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -22

Georgia vs. Auburn score prediction

-

Ole Miss at South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -8.5

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina score prediction

-

Indiana at Northwestern
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Indiana -13.5

-

Alabama at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 5 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Alabama -23

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt score prediction

-

Clemson at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -14.5

Clemson vs. Florida State score prediction

-

Utah State at Boise State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | FS2
Line: Boise State -27

-

Tennessee at Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -13.5

Tennessee vs. Arkansas score prediction

-

Michigan at Washington
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Washington -1.5

Michigan vs. Washington score prediction

-

USC at Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: USC -8

USC vs. Minnesota score prediction

-

Baylor at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -11

-

Miami at Cal
Sat., Oct. 5 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -10

Miami vs. Cal score prediction

-

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Alabama (40)
  2. Texas (19)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Utah
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Kansas State
  21. Boise State
  22. Louisville
  23. Indiana
  24. Illinois
  25. UNLV/Texas A&M (tie)

More ... AP top 25 rankings

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Schedules