College football live scores, games today: Week 6 schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA at Penn State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Penn State -28.5
Penn State vs. UCLA score prediction
Missouri at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 5 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -2.5
Missouri vs. Texas A&M score prediction
SMU at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 5 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Louisville -6.5
SMU vs. Louisville score prediction
Iowa at Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Ohio State -18.5
Ohio State vs. Iowa score prediction
Auburn at Georgia
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -22
Georgia vs. Auburn score prediction
Ole Miss at South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -8.5
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina score prediction
Indiana at Northwestern
Sat., Oct. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Indiana -13.5
Alabama at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 5 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Alabama -23
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt score prediction
Clemson at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -14.5
Clemson vs. Florida State score prediction
Utah State at Boise State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | FS2
Line: Boise State -27
Tennessee at Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -13.5
Tennessee vs. Arkansas score prediction
Michigan at Washington
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Washington -1.5
Michigan vs. Washington score prediction
USC at Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: USC -8
USC vs. Minnesota score prediction
Baylor at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -11
Miami at Cal
Sat., Oct. 5 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -10
Miami vs. Cal score prediction
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Alabama (40)
- Texas (19)
- Ohio State (4)
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV/Texas A&M (tie)
