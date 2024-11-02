College football scores, games today: Week 10 schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 10 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 2 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -3
Duke at Miami
Sat., Nov. 2 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Miami -21
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 2 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -7.5
Air Force at Army
Sat., Nov. 2 | 12 p.m. | CBS
Line: Army -22
Minnesota at Illinois
Sat., Nov. 2 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: Minnesota -3
Oregon at Michigan
Sat., Nov. 2 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Oregon -14.5
Georgia vs. Florida
Sat., Nov. 2 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -14.5
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Sat., Nov. 2 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Iowa State -13.5
Indiana at Michigan State
Sat., Nov. 2 | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Indiana -8
Kansas State at Houston
Sat., Nov. 2 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas State -13
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -3
Louisville at Clemson
Sat., Nov. 2 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -10
Kentucky at Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 2 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Tennessee -17.5
Pittsburgh at SMU
Sat., Nov. 2 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -7
AP top 25 rankings for Week 10
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Oregon (61)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
T-11. Clemson/Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
