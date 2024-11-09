College Football HQ

College football scores, games today: Week 11 schedule for Saturday

Keeping a track of the live scores for college football's biggest games on the Week 11 schedule today.

College football scores, Week 11 schedule today
College football kicks off its Week 11 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

College football games, scores today: Week 11 schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 11 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Purdue at Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -38

Miami at Georgia Tech
Sat., Nov. 9 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -10

Florida at Texas
Sat., Nov. 9 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -21.5

Georgia at Ole Miss
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -2.5

Michigan at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Indiana -14

Iowa State at Kansas
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa State -2.5

Clemson at Virginia Tech
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -6.5

Army at North Texas
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Army -2.5

Colorado at Texas Tech
Sat., Nov. 9 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colorado -4.5

Maryland at Oregon
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Line: Oregon -23.5

Mississippi State at Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -24.5

Florida State at Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -26.5

Alabama at LSU
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -2.5

Oklahoma at Missouri
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Oklahoma -3

Washington at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 8 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Penn State -13.5

Nevada at Boise State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Boise State -24

Virginia at Pittsburgh
Sat., Nov. 9 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -7.5

BYU at Utah
Sat., Nov. 9 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -3

Utah State at Washington State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 10:30 p.m. | CW
Line: Washington State -20.5

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. LSU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Kansas State
  20. Colorado
  21. Washington State
  22. Louisville
  23. Clemson
  24. Missouri
  25. Army

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion

No. 2 Georgia
Presumed SEC champion

No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion

No. 4 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion

First Round Games

No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays vs. No. 4 BYU

No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas
Winner plays vs. No. 3 Miami

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Penn State
Winner plays vs. No. 2 Georgia

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 7 Tennessee
Winner plays vs. No. 1 Oregon

First Team Out: SMU

Second Team Out: Texas A&M

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

