College football scores, games today: Week 11 schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 11 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Purdue at Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -38
Miami at Georgia Tech
Sat., Nov. 9 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -10
Florida at Texas
Sat., Nov. 9 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -21.5
Georgia at Ole Miss
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -2.5
Michigan at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Indiana -14
Iowa State at Kansas
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa State -2.5
Clemson at Virginia Tech
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -6.5
Army at North Texas
Sat., Nov. 9 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Army -2.5
Colorado at Texas Tech
Sat., Nov. 9 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: Colorado -4.5
Maryland at Oregon
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Line: Oregon -23.5
Mississippi State at Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -24.5
Florida State at Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -26.5
Alabama at LSU
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -2.5
Oklahoma at Missouri
Sat., Nov. 9 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Oklahoma -3
Washington at Penn State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 8 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Penn State -13.5
Nevada at Boise State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Boise State -24
Virginia at Pittsburgh
Sat., Nov. 9 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -7.5
BYU at Utah
Sat., Nov. 9 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -3
Utah State at Washington State
Sat., Nov. 9 | 10:30 p.m. | CW
Line: Washington State -20.5
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Army
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Georgia
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
No. 4 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion
First Round Games
No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays vs. No. 4 BYU
No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas
Winner plays vs. No. 3 Miami
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Penn State
Winner plays vs. No. 2 Georgia
No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 7 Tennessee
Winner plays vs. No. 1 Oregon
First Team Out: SMU
Second Team Out: Texas A&M
