College football scores, games today: Week 4 schedule for Saturday
An active and potentially impactful Week 4 college football schedule kicks off today around the country, with marquee matchups involving ranked teams in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
Here is your guide to the most important games on the schedule today involving schools in the top 25 rankings, and how you can keep track of live scores throughout the day.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marshall at Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 21 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -40
NC State at Clemson
Sat., Sept. 21 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -19.5
Arkansas St. at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 21 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Iowa State -21
Kent State at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -49
USC at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: USC -4.5
UCLA at LSU
Sat., Sept. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -21.5
Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -27.5
Georgia Tech at Louisville
Sat., Sept. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Louisville -10
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Sat., Sept. 21 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Northern Illinois -13.5
Utah at Oklahoma State
Sat., Sept. 21 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -1
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Sat., Sept. 21 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -20
Miami at USF
Sat., Sept. 21 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -17
Tennessee at Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -6.5
Bowling Green at Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Texas A&M -22.5
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 21 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -35.5
UL Monroe at Texas
Sat., Sept. 21 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Texas -44.5
Kansas State at BYU
Sat., Sept. 21 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -6.5
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (35)
- Georgia (23)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
