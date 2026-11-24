Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer has walked back his preseason claim that the Big Ten rules college football, and the three-time national champion now says the SEC holds a clear edge in 2026.

Meyer made his case on The Triple Option podcast. "The SEC is superior to the Big Ten," he said. "Every week in the last month, I've been watching the top teams. It's not close this year."

Big Ten contenders stumble in Week 12

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Saturday's results didn't do the Big Ten any favors. Michigan handed UCLA its first loss in an 18-16 triple-overtime game, Washington beat Indiana 27-24 in overtime and Nebraska fans stormed the field after a 31-28 win over Ohio State.

The defending national champion Hoosiers' loss drew a pointed Curt Cignetti remark from SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum. Meanwhile, Ohio State has now lost four games, its most in a season since 2011.

The SEC's top teams took care of business. Georgia clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a 34-6 win at South Carolina, and Texas routed Arkansas 45-3. The SEC entered the weekend with nine teams in the College Football Playoff Top 25, three more than the Big Ten, and Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all sat in the top nine. ESPN's Bill Connelly called the Bulldogs "the best team in the country in my opinion."

Why did Meyer flip his stance?

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Meyer works as an analyst at Fox Sports, the Big Ten's lead TV partner, and he sounded very different on Big Noon Kickoff in Week 1. Back then he called the Big Ten "the strongest conference in college football," though he hedged by adding, "That was last year."

Now his argument rests on speed and pro talent. "The speed and athleticism, you're going to see more draft picks in the SEC again, like old school," he said. "You just don't see that in the Big Ten."

The Big Ten won the first round of April's NFL Draft with 10 picks to the SEC's seven. Still, the SEC set a record with 87 total selections, and that depth shows up every November. Texas also came back from 20 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State in Week 2. Michigan did answer with a win over Oklahoma, but Meyer has this season right. The SEC's best four teams keep winning, while the Big Ten's front-runners keep losing to unranked opponents with the playoff on the line.

Oregon stands out to Meyer

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Meyer made one exception. "You do see that from Oregon," he said. "When you push play on Oregon, you can see the speed, athleticism and size that you see in the SEC."

The 8-3 Ducks have looked the part lately, beating Ohio State 41-28 on Nov. 7 and routing Michigan State 45-7 on Friday. They also lost 17-15 to UCLA after turning the ball over seven times, so consistency is still a concern. Even so, coach Dan Lanning's roster looks like the Big Ten team best equipped to hang with Georgia or Alabama in the playoff.

Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over Washington, and UCLA can earn its own spot by beating USC, a game Finebaum believes the Bruins' entire season now rides on. Washington at Oregon and USC at UCLA wrap up the Big Ten regular season on Saturday.